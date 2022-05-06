Southern dominant in Shore Conference win: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team beat Jackson Memorial 15-2 in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament on Friday.

Jack Kolbe had four goals and four assists to lead the fifth-seeded Rams. Southern will face the winner of 13th-seeded Manalapan and fourth-seeded Christian Brothers Academy on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Ryan Sininsky and Hayden Lucas each scored twice, and Joey DeYoung had a goal and three assists. Zach Washco, Liam Griffin, Kurt Falk and Jake Washco each scored. Jake Washco had two assists, and Zach Washco and Falk added assists. Sininsky made four saves, and Nick Roesch made three.

The Rams, ranked second in The Press Elite 11, improved to 12-1.

Matt DeRosa scored for 12th-seeded Jackson Memorial (9-5).

From Thursday

Mainland Regional 17, Absegami 8: Joe DeGaetano's five goals and Jack Venneman's four goals led the Mustangs, who improved to 6-7. Harrison LaMonica scored twice and had two assists.

Tony DeSalle had two assists and one goal. Ryan Merryfield had five ground balls. Jude Maurer scored once and had an assist. Luke Hall, Brian Keenan, Jack Walcoff and Gavin Garth each scored once.

Garth and Brandon Gaines each had eight ground balls. Carter Mostecki made six saves, and Tommy Shenkus made five.

Andrew Kern, Jason Conway and Shaun Howey each scored two for the Braves (2-6). Jackson Wastell had two assists and a goal. Shaun Howey scored twice. Daniel Murphy had a goal and assist. Keegan Sleipnes made 11 saves.

Girls lacrosse

Shore Conference Tournament first round

No. 10 Lacey Twp. 15, Toms River South 5: Madison MacGillivray, Kayleigh Flanegan, and Zoey Smith each scored four for the Lions (12-3), who are ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11. Shyanne Nucifora added five assists. Isabelle Merola scored twice. Madelyn Bell added one goal and an assist. Maeve Meehan made eight saves.

Eva Kuri scored three for Toms River South (7-7). Hailey Fodor made 10 saves.

Other games

No. 7 Southern Reg. 19, Toms River East 5: Rylee Johnson scored seven and added four assists for the Rams (11-2), who are ranked seventh in The Elite 11. Sophia Cooney scored seven and had an assist. Emma Gallaro scored three. Deirdre Jones had nine draw controls, four assists and scored once. Delaney Falk added three assists and one goal. Morgan Muirhead made six saves.

Elizabeth Gillen scored twice for Toms River East (4-7).

Boys volleyball

No. 1 Southern Reg. 2, Central Reg. 0: The undefeated Rams (20-0) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-17. Angelo Addiego led with 16 assists to go with three digs and two kills for Southern. Lucas Kean added 14 service points, eight kills and five aces. Caden Schubiger added eight service points. Finn Olcott added seven digs. Gavin Bates had five kills.

Gianni Smith led with 12 assists for Central Regional (9-6).

