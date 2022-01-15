 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern boys win shuttle hurdles indoor title
HIGH SCHOOL INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Southern boys win shuttle hurdles indoor title

The Southern Regional High School boys 4x55-meter shuttle hurdles team won a state Group IV indoor relay championship in 30.89 seconds on Saturday at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

Southern’s Fabian Gonzalez won the boys Group IV shot put with a throw of 53 feet, 11 inches.

Egg Harbor Township’s Ahmad Fogg finished second in the boys high jump after tying with three others with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Tey’ana Ames of ACIT took second in the girls shot put with a throw of 35-4. Kelly Enterline of Southern was fourth with a toss of 35-2.

In the girls high jump, Southern’s Megan Campanile and Millville’s Leah Ellis were each part of a four-way tie for fourth place, with leaps of 5-0.

EHT’s Taylor Rooney was seventh in the girls pole vault with a height of 7 feet-0.01. The EHT boys shuttle hurdles team was seventh in 34.95. The Millville girls 4x51.5 shuttle hurdles team was sixth in 35.89.

Millville’s DaeZhaun Jones-Jenkins was part of a three-way tie for seventh in the boys pole vault (10-0). The EHT girls 4x800 team finished seventh in 10:34.39. The Millville girls 4x200 relay was seventh in 1:51.77.

