Southern boys win shuttle hurdles indoor title

The Southern Regional High School boys 4x55-meter shuttle hurdles team won a state Group IV indoor relay championship in 30.89 seconds on Saturday at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

Southern’s Fabian Gonzalez won the boys Group IV shot put with a throw of 53 feet, 11 inches.

Egg Harbor Township’s Ahmad Fogg finished second in the boys high jump after tying with three others with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches.

Tey’ana Ames of ACIT took second in the girls shot put with a throw of 35-4. Kelly Enterline of Southern was fourth with a toss of 35-2.

In the girls high jump, Southern’s Megan Campanile and Millville’s Leah Ellis were each part of a four-way tie for fourth place, with leaps of 5-0.

EHT’s Taylor Rooney was seventh in the girls pole vault with a height of 7 feet-0.01. The EHT boys shuttle hurdles team was seventh in 34.95. The Millville girls 4x51.5 shuttle hurdles team was sixth in 35.89.

Millville’s DaeZhaun Jones-Jenkins was part of a three-way tie for seventh in the boys pole vault (10-0). The EHT girls 4x800 team finished seventh in 10:34.39. The Millville girls 4x200 relay was seventh in 1:51.77.

