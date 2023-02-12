The Southern Regional High School boys indoor track and field team won the South Jersey Group IV title Saturday.
Fabian Gonzalez won the shot put for the Rams with a throw of 52 feet, 4.25 inches. He was the Rams' only winner, as they showed off their depth at the meet.
Other top finishers for Southern included Andrew Bowker (9 minutes, 39.67 seconds) and Santino D'Amelio (9:40.04), who were second and third, respectively, in the 3,200 run. Bowker picked up another second-place finish in the 1,600 (4:28.88), and Fabian Ramales Perez was third (4:29.39).
Cole Cramer was second in the 55 dash (6.57). Johnathan Holden was third in the 55 hurdles (7.73).
Millville's Travis Gandy won the Group IV pole vault with a try of 12 feet.
In girls action, Egg Harbor Township's Michaela Schlemo won the Group IV 3,200 title in 11:09.82.
Bowling
Southern Regional won the South Jersey Group IV title Saturday. The Rams scored a 3,011, led by Alex Henbest's 661 series. His score was good enough to qualify for the state tournament.
