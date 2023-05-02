The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team won both matches Tuesday in a doubleheader against Tom River East in a Shore Conference A South Division meeting.

Both matches were 2-0 victories. The host Rams (13-1) won the first match by set scores of 25-14, 25-7 and the second by scores of 25-14, 25-12.

In the first match, Landon Davis led with 15 service points to go with six digs, four assists and four aces. Lucas Kean had eight kills and four digs for Southern. Ethan Brummer added13 assists and five digs. Jack McKenna contributed six digs and four kills. Nick Gatto added five assists and seven service points.

In the second match, Kean had five kills for Southern, and McKenna contributed four kills and six digs. Nick Gatto added five assists and seven service points. Brummer had seven assists, and Max DiRocco had four digs.

Toms River East dropped to 0-9.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Lacey Twp. 0: The Wildcats won 25-16 and 25-10.

Matt Davis had six kills and three digs for host Pinelands (12-1), and Brogan Duelly had six kills. Dan Brunke led with 20 assists, 22 service points and two aces. Ethan Woods added four kills, five blocks, three digs and three service points, and Ryan McCorry contributed two kills, 13 digs and four service points. Ian Leeds finished with three kills and Andrew Albright had five digs.

For Lacey (6-7), Mason Mozal led with 14 digs, and Gavin Heimbold, Brayden Jiminez and William Heayn each had three kills. Paul Introna and David Alvarez both added six assists.

ACIT 2, Cedar Creek 0: The Red Hawks (7-6) won by set scores of 25-13, 25-17.

Timothy Creelman had 14 assists and eight service points for the winners. Byron Manuel added six digs, and Erick Perez had five kills, five service points and five digs. Hansen Tran added four kills, four digs and three service points. Adam Lopez had four kills and four service points.

Cedar Creek fell to 0-8.

Timber Creek 2, Hammonton 1: Timber Creek (8-2) lost the first set 25-16 but rallied to win with scores of 25-15 and 25-21.

For host Hammonton (5-8), Sebastian Pangia led with 10 kills and had two blocks. Isaac Fishman had three digs, 21 assists and five service points, and David Brito contributed three kills, two blocks, nine digs and six service points. Brandon Chainey added seven kills and eight digs. Joe Tierno had nine digs and seven service points. Hector Feliciano added three kills, two digs and three service points. Will Domenico had four digs.

Gloucester Tech 2, Absegami 0: The Cheetahs (5-7) won by set scores if 27-25, 25-14.

David Frew had 13 assists, and Conner DeJesus added nine digs.

For the Braves (5-4), Xavier Vazquez had 10 assists and three digs. Jake Khuc added nine digs and three service points. Nasir Hernandez-Haines added five service points, four kills and three aces. Chikaodi Wokocha had five digs, three kills and three service points.