The Southern Regional High School boys tennis team beat host Brick Memorial 5-0 Thursday and clinched the Shore Conference A South Division championship at 12-0.
Paul Schriever won 6-0, 7-5 in first singles for the Rams (15-3), and Sean Kahl and Rohil Gandhi were winners in straight sets in second and third doubles, respectively. Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr won at first doubles, and Southern won the second-doubles match by forfeit.
Singles: Paul Schriever d. Drew Forfar 6-0, 7-5; Sean Kahl d. Aksh Patel 6-2, 6-1; Rohil Gandhi d. Owen Rodriguez 5-1, 6-0
Doubles: Connor Addiego and Joseph Woehr d. Shubh Patel and John Zigrest 6-0, 6-1: Southern won second doubles by forfeit (no match) 6-0, 6-0
Records: Southern 15-3; Brick Memorial 7-9
People are also reading…
Cedar Creek 3, Absegami 2
Singles: Colin Morrissey A d. Kyle O'Connor 6-0, 6-1; Daniel Perez C d. Khush Brahmbhatt 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; Owen Nowalsky C d. Arib Osmany 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: Shane Houck and Chris Lam C d. Kaden Boyle and Railey Cabrera 6-2, 6-2; Benjamin Fitzgerald and Harsh Patel A d. Jacob Kurtz and Xavier Winston 6-3, 6-3
Records: Cedar Creek 12-6; Absegami 2-12
Vineland 5, Oakcrest 0
Singles: Gregory Burgess d. Thomas Pham 6-2, 6-0; Dev Patel d. Alonso Neri-Canegalli 6-1, 6-2; Rohan Patel d. Parth Brahmbhatt 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Michael Cagno and Justin Mastro d. Raynardo Tabana and Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0; Christopher Lirio and Angel Espinosa d. James Edwards and Messiah Jackson-Alberich 6-0, 6-1
Records: Vineland 16-5; Oakcrest 3-12
No. 9 Middle Twp. 5, Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Singles: Simon Hardin d. Alan Mejia 6-2, 6-2; Steve Berrodin d. Zachary Borden 6-0, 6-0; Markos Sakoulas d. Michael Do 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Gabe Queen and Will Casterline d. Ari Haubois and John Liberi 6-0, 6-0; Jake King and Jack Morton d. Alex Kara and Dylan Guzman 6-2, 6-2
Records: Middle 13-5; EHT 2-11
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.