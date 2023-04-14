The Southern Regional High School boys tennis team remained undefeated with a 4-1 victory over Jackson Memorial in a Shore Conference A South Division match Friday.
In first singles, Southern's Paul Schriever defeated Callan Granito 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (9-7). In second singles, the Rams' Rohil Gandhi defeated Lucas Tobias 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5).
Southern (6-0) won both doubles matches. Jackson fell to 0-2.
Singles: Paul Schriever S d. Callan Granito 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (9-7); Rohil Gandhi S d. Lucas Tobias 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5); Rahil Patel J d. Louden Gutierrez 2-6, 6-4, 6-4Doubles
Doubles: Sam Fierra-Matt Pleyn S d . Matt Pushko-Trey Arico 6-4, 6-1; Jack Marano-Justin Cromwell S d.Carl Hager and Aarav Patel 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
Christian Brothers 5, Pinelands Reg. 0
Singles: Jaden Vigneri d. Ashish Gainder 6-0, 6-0; Luke Brennan d. Aiden Falduto 6-1, 6-3; Francesco Centro d. Ty Kline 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Zachary Cooper-Henry Dohrenwend d. Lucas Goodwin-Kai Santa Cruz 6-0, 6-0; Nicholas Calandrino-Ari Macaluso d. Daniel Eberlin and Ian Cahill 6-0, 6-2
Records: Christian Brothers 7-0; Pinelands 4-1
Triton Reg. 3, Hammonton 2
Singles: Steve Schilder T d. Michael Brown 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; William Ahrens T d. Stanley Smith 3-7, 6-3, 6-4; Tyler Puccio H d. 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Steven Zeng-David Donnelly H d. Tirth Patel-Brennan Zabala 6-4, 6-2; Sean Gorski-Cole Durham T d. Eric Drach-Chase Osborne 5-7, 6-1, 6-4
Records: Triton 2-2; Hammonton 0-4
