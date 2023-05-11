Hayden Lucas scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team to an 18-2 victory over Toms River South in a Shore Conference A South Division game Thursday.

With the win, the Rams (10-3) captured the division title. Southern is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

Ty Murawski and Konnor Forlai each scored three goals for Southern. Liam Griffin and Joey DeYoung each scored twice. Anthony Arch had two assists and a goal. Billy Barry and Joe Kessler scored once and added an assist. Collin Markoski scored once, and Collin Lang added an assist. AJ Mattern made three saves, and Nick Roesch made two. Collin Markoski won 15 of 16 faceoffs.

Ben Hartzfeld and Brady Derome scored for Toms River South (3-11).

Lower Cape May Reg. 18, Cedar Creek 2: Jake Robson scored five and had an assist for the Caper Tigers (13-1). Taj Turner scored twice and added two assist. Macky Bonner scored three, and Brandon Loper scored twice and had an assist. Zac Castellano had one goal and an assist. Corson Hughes, Dennis Serra, Isiah Carr-Wing, Brayden Melo and Jackson Brown each scored once.

Jason Bishop scored once and had an assist for Cedar Creek (7-5). Mike Jarvis scored once, and Bryan Dougherty made 10 saves.

Mainland Reg. 17, Woodstown 8: Joe DeGaetano scored six and added four assists for the Mustangs (11-3). Jack Walcoff scored four and had an assist. Jack Venneman scored four. Harrison LaMonica and Joe Eyde each had three assists and two goals. Tony DeSalle scored once, and Jude Maurer had an assist. Carter Mostecki made seven saves, and Tommy Shenkus made six.

Mainland outscored Woodstown 6-0 in the fourth quarter. Robert Donahue scored four for Woodstown (4-6). Zach Bevis scored twice. Bryce Downer made 12 saves.

Middle Twp. 9, Oakcrest 6: Joseph Snodgrass scored four for the Falcons (3-8). Mark DeCicco scored twice. Connor Flynn, Marek Guerrier, Cole Sanders and Nick Thavisack each had an assist. Guerrier won nine of 10 faceoffs. Jorge Curtidor-Cornejo made 21 saves.

The Panthers improved to 7-7.

Shore Conference Tournament play-in round

(14) Jackson Memorial 18, (19) Lacey Twp. 5: Ryan Gleason scored twice for the Lions (8-9). Corey Smith scored once and had an assist. Zach Brewer scored once, and Diego Wolf added an assist. Derek Hurley had 11 ground balls, and Brewer added seven. Chad Moore made 17 saves.

Drew Barocas scored five and added three assists for Jackson Memorial (9-3). Emanuel Jastrzebski added four assists and three goals. Jackson Memorial will travel to third-seeded Manasquan in the first round Saturday.

(17) Donovan Catholic 7, No. 10 (16) Barnegat 6: Emanuel Gerena scored three and had two assists for Donovan Catholic (9-5). Teague Hibbard added two goals and two assists. Dom Rocco Ciniglio made eight saves. Donovan Catholic travels to top-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven in the first round Saturday.

The Bengals fell to 11-4.

GALLERY: Lacey boys lacrosse vs. Jackson Memorial in Shore Conference playoff