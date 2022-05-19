Southern boys lacrosse starts title defense with dominating victory: Roundup

Jack Kolbe and Jake Washco each scored four goals to lead the top-seeded Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team to a 21-3 victory over 16th-seeded Toms River North in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game Thursday.

The Rams (13-3) won the sectional title in 2021.

On Thursday, Ryan Sininsky led with five assists and a goal. Zach Washco scored three and added two assists. Shea Hillie and Joey DeYoung scored two and had an assist. Kolbe added three assists. Kurt Falk won 17 of 19 faceoffs. Liam Griffin and Hayden Lucas each scored once and had an assist.

Tyler Sininsky made four saves. Nick Roesch made two. Noah Keenan scored once. Jake Cornelius and Andrew Mulholland each had an assist.

The Rams host eighth-seeded Old Bridge in the quarterfinals 10 a.m. Saturday.

Girls lacrosse

S.J. Group I first round

(9) Lower Cape May Reg. 10, (8) Bernards 6: Sabrina Faulkner scored five and added an assist for the Caper Tigers (15-5). Julia Gibson scored three. Maddie Schiffbauer added two goals and an assist. Maggie Boyle had an assist. Allyson Walsh made 13 saves. For Bernards (6-12), Kayla Davi scored three. Shelby Rosen made six saves.

Lower will play top-seeded Haddonfield in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Haddonfield is No. 3 in the Elite 11.

(5) Shore Reg. 15, (12) Middle Twp. 10: Maddyn McAnaney scored five for the Panthers (8-9). Abbie Teefy scored two and added an assist. Brianna Robinson added two assists and a goal. Carmen O’Hara and Eliza Billingham each scored once and had an assist. Teefy led with six draw controls. McAnaney, Jax Pickering, Billingham, Savannah Hulme and Jada Nagle each had three ground balls.

Shore plays fourth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

S.J. Group II first round

No. 7 (5) Barnegat 15, (12) Holmdel 2: Calli Dunn and Alyson Sojak each scored three and added three assists for the Bengals (17-3), who are No. 7 in The Elite 11. Savia Singh scored two and had two assists. Samantha Manco had two goals and an assist. Hailee Lutz had a goal and an assist. Isabel Guiro, Emilia Ercolino, Alexis Jasen and Megan Erwin each had a goal. Singh led with five ground balls. Dunn added seven draw controls.

Barnegat will travel to fourth-seeded Wall Township in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

(3) Allentown 16, (14) Cedar Creek 1: Abby Winterbottom scored for the Pirates (6-12). Mia Simone made three saves. Mya Lourenco scored three for Allentown (13-5), which led 10-1 at halftime. Allentown hosts sixth-seeded Ocean Township.

S.J. Group IV first round

(7) Kingsway Reg. 18, (10) Egg Harbor Twp. 6: Hayley Henderson and Emily Gargan each scored twice for the Eagles (8-8). Sagie Broschard and Anna Smith each scored once. Ally Phalines scored six and added two assists for the Dragons (6-11). Madi Rothwein had two goals and two assists. Kaitlin Price made 12 saves. Kingsway will play second-seeded Cherokee in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Cherokee is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

No. 4 (2) Cherokee 18, (15) Millville 2: Erin St. John, Anna Hunter and Chelsea Evans each scored three for Cherokee (13-2). St. John and Kayla Niederberger each added three assists. Olivia Giordano scored both goals for the Thunderbolts (5-10). Julia Thompson and Giordano each had two draw controls.

Softball

S.J. Non-Public A first round

(8) Union Catholic 4, (9) Our Lady of Mercy 1: Jessica Sot went 2 for 3 with a homer and two runs for Union Catholic (6-14). Isabella Cruz went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Lilah Reidy pitched a complete game with five strikeouts. OLMA fell to 7-10. Union Catholic advances to the quarterfinals and will play top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas. No further information was available.

Other games

Wildwood 5, Cape May Tech 3: Kaydence Oakley went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for Wildwood. Imene Fathi added two RBIs. The Warriors scored three in the bottom of the fourth inning. Charlotte Kilian and Ashley Nagle each went 2 for 3 with a run. Kilian pitched a complete game with two strikeouts.

Wildwood outhit Cape May Tech 7-6.

Atlantic Christian 9, Pilgrim Academy 2: For the Cougars (10-2), Evangelina Kim went hit a three-run triple. Taylor Sutton went 3 for 4 with two doubles. Ava Nixon pitched a complete game and struck out six. Atlantic Christian scored five in the third inning. Pilgrim fell to 9-3.

Baseball

Bridgeton 4, Clayton 2: Jorge Valentin went 2 for 3 with a double an RBI and a run for the Bulldogs (5-13). Camaron Dunkle scored two runs. He also struck out 12 in 61/3 innings. Marshon Green had an RBI and scored once.

Jesse Whartenby doubled a drove in a run for Clayton (7-11). Michael Manera struck out 14 in six innings.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

