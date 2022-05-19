 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Southern boys lacrosse starts title defense with dominating victory: Roundup

  • 0

Jack Kolbe and Jake Washco each scored four goals to lead the top-seeded Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team to a 21-3 victory over 16th-seeded Toms River North in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game Thursday.

The Rams (13-3) won the sectional title in 2021.

On Thursday, Ryan Sininsky led with five assists and a goal. Zach Washco scored three and added two assists. Shea Hillie and Joey DeYoung scored two and had an assist. Kolbe added three assists. Kurt Falk won 17 of 19 faceoffs. Liam Griffin and Hayden Lucas each scored once and had an assist.

Tyler Sininsky made four saves. Nick Roesch made two. Noah Keenan scored once. Jake Cornelius and Andrew Mulholland each had an assist.

The Rams host eighth-seeded Old Bridge in the quarterfinals 10 a.m. Saturday.

Girls lacrosse

S.J. Group I first round

(9) Lower Cape May Reg. 10, (8) Bernards 6: Sabrina Faulkner scored five and added an assist for the Caper Tigers (15-5). Julia Gibson scored three. Maddie Schiffbauer added two goals and an assist. Maggie Boyle had an assist. Allyson Walsh made 13 saves. For Bernards (6-12), Kayla Davi scored three. Shelby Rosen made six saves.

People are also reading…

Lower will play top-seeded Haddonfield in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Haddonfield is No. 3 in the Elite 11.

(5) Shore Reg. 15, (12) Middle Twp. 10: Maddyn McAnaney scored five for the Panthers (8-9). Abbie Teefy scored two and added an assist. Brianna Robinson added two assists and a goal. Carmen O’Hara and Eliza Billingham each scored once and had an assist. Teefy led with six draw controls. McAnaney, Jax Pickering, Billingham, Savannah Hulme and Jada Nagle each had three ground balls.

Shore plays fourth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

S.J. Group II first round

No. 7 (5) Barnegat 15, (12) Holmdel 2: Calli Dunn and Alyson Sojak each scored three and added three assists for the Bengals (17-3), who are No. 7 in The Elite 11. Savia Singh scored two and had two assists. Samantha Manco had two goals and an assist. Hailee Lutz had a goal and an assist. Isabel Guiro, Emilia Ercolino, Alexis Jasen and Megan Erwin each had a goal. Singh led with five ground balls. Dunn added seven draw controls.

Barnegat will travel to fourth-seeded Wall Township in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

(3) Allentown 16, (14) Cedar Creek 1: Abby Winterbottom scored for the Pirates (6-12). Mia Simone made three saves. Mya Lourenco scored three for Allentown (13-5), which led 10-1 at halftime. Allentown hosts sixth-seeded Ocean Township.

S.J. Group IV first round

(7) Kingsway Reg. 18, (10) Egg Harbor Twp. 6: Hayley Henderson and Emily Gargan each scored twice for the Eagles (8-8). Sagie Broschard and Anna Smith each scored once. Ally Phalines scored six and added two assists for the Dragons (6-11). Madi Rothwein had two goals and two assists. Kaitlin Price made 12 saves. Kingsway will play second-seeded Cherokee in the quarterfinals Tuesday. Cherokee is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

No. 4 (2) Cherokee 18, (15) Millville 2: Erin St. John, Anna Hunter and Chelsea Evans each scored three for Cherokee (13-2). St. John and Kayla Niederberger each added three assists. Olivia Giordano scored both goals for the Thunderbolts (5-10). Julia Thompson and Giordano each had two draw controls.

Softball

S.J. Non-Public A first round

(8) Union Catholic 4, (9) Our Lady of Mercy 1: Jessica Sot went 2 for 3 with a homer and two runs for Union Catholic (6-14). Isabella Cruz went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Lilah Reidy pitched a complete game with five strikeouts. OLMA fell to 7-10. Union Catholic advances to the quarterfinals and will play top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas. No further information was available.

Other games

Wildwood 5, Cape May Tech 3: Kaydence Oakley went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for Wildwood. Imene Fathi added two RBIs. The Warriors scored three in the bottom of the fourth inning. Charlotte Kilian and Ashley Nagle each went 2 for 3 with a run. Kilian pitched a complete game with two strikeouts.

Wildwood outhit Cape May Tech 7-6.

Atlantic Christian 9, Pilgrim Academy 2: For the Cougars (10-2), Evangelina Kim went hit a three-run triple. Taylor Sutton went 3 for 4 with two doubles. Ava Nixon pitched a complete game and struck out six. Atlantic Christian scored five in the third inning. Pilgrim fell to 9-3.

Baseball

Bridgeton 4, Clayton 2: Jorge Valentin went 2 for 3 with a double an RBI and a run for the Bulldogs (5-13). Camaron Dunkle scored two runs. He also struck out 12 in 61/3 innings. Marshon Green had an RBI and scored once.

Jesse Whartenby doubled a drove in a run for Clayton (7-11). Michael Manera struck out 14 in six innings.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Golf and tennis

Boys golf

Hammonton 160, No. 5 Mainland Reg. 166

At Linwood Country Club (par 34)

H: Shane McSorley 37, Connor Eberly 37, Nick Iuliucci 40, Luca Gherardi 46

M: Aiden Moss 40, Abram Post 40, Joe D’Allesandro 43, Vaughn Soltys 43

Birdies: Moss M; McSorley, Iuliucci, Eberly H

Records: Mainland 15-1 ; Hammonton 9-6

Egg Harbor Twp. 179, Absegami 188

At Seaview Golf Course (par 36)

A: Evan Ramos 41, Owen Doyle 44, George Perkins 49, Cassandra Hughes 54

E: Charlie Jones 44, Olivia Nehmad 44, Johnny Neveling 45, Chase Adomaitis 46

Records: EHT 12-5; Absegami 5-8

Girls golf

Lacey Twp. 208, Toms River East

At Cedar Creek Golf Course (par 36)

L: Kendall Evans 49, Madison Zrinski 50, Lily Hodgson 54, Haley Austin 55

T: Grace Monetti 52, Holly Butler 58, Julie Lees 72, Isabella Parga 72

Records: Lacey 10-5-1; TRE 3-9

Boys tennis

St. Augustine 4, Hammonton 1

Singles: Vincent Polistina SA d. Brett Hare 6-3, 6-1; Santino Casale SA d. Chris Volk 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; John Terista SA d. Lucas Iuluicci 7-6, 4-6, 10-4

Doubles: Tyler Puccio-Ryan Ulerick H d. Warren Garland -Nathaniel Paradela 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Jackson Kuzma-Phinnaeus Duffey SA d.Stanley Smith-Steven Zeng 6-4, 6-4

Records: St. Augustine 5-12; Hammonton 0-18

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News