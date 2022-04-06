Southern boys lacrosse gives coach John Pampalone 200th win

Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse coach John Pampalone reached a career milestone Wednesday when the Rams beat Brick Memorial 11-2 in a Shore Conference South A Division game.

The win gave the 17-year coach his 200th career victory.

“I would like to thank my coaches, especially my assistant Mike Jinks, who has been with me for 10 years, and all the players who have played for Southern,” said Pampalone, who has a 200-71 career record.

Joey DeYoung scored four goals and added an assist for the Rams (3-0). Zach Washco and Jack Kolbe each scored twice. Hayden Lucas added five assists and scored once. Jake Cornelius and Jake Washco each scored once. Konnor Forlai had an assist. Tyler Sininsky made five saves, Roesch two. Kurt Falk won 15 of 16 faceoffs.

Southern led 7-1 at halftime.

DeYoung, a junior, is committed to NCAA Division I Hofstra University. Sininsky, along with his brother Ryan, are New Jersey Institute of Technology commits. Standout defender Nate Committee is committed to Bellarmine, another DI program. Both Washcos are committed to Eastern. Southern features many other college commits and an overall talented roster.

Last season, Southern captured the South Jersey Group IV title.

The Rams are expected to repeated that success.

On Wednesday, Rob Beshears and Henry Lindquist scored for Brick Memorial (2-2).

Girls lacrosse

Egg Harbor Twp. 18, Atlantic City 2: Hayley Henderson scored eight goals and had an assist for the Eagles (2-2). She added 10 draw controls and three ground balls.

Sagie Broschard, Angelina Petracci and Anna Smith each scored twice and added an assist Addison Jacobs added two goals and three ground balls. Smith also had four ground balls to go with three draw controls and three forced turnovers. Brianne Macchia made two saves.

Mia D’Arco and Bryn Swift each scored for the Vikings (1-3).

Southern Reg. 19, Central Reg. 2: The Rams (3-1) led 12-0 at halftime. Rylee Johnson scored five and had four assists. She also had sis draw controls and five ground balls. Sophia Cooney scored five. Dierdre Jones added four goals and three assists. Delaney Falk had two goals and an assist Avery Smith, Katie Braun and Emma Gallaro each scored once. Morgan Muirhead made seven saves.

Skylar Falk, Jones and Summer Davis each had six ground balls. Gallaro and Braun each had four assists. Gallaro added five ground balls.

Kayla Kryzkowski and Hannah Lewis scored for Central (1-2).

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

