Southern boys jump out to commanding lead in win over Brick: Roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys team used a dominant first half to beat Brick Township 53-33 on Wednesday in a Shore Conference matchup.

The Rams (10-12) jumped out to a 17-2 first-quarter lead and led 30-10 at the half.

Nick Devane scored a game-high 23 points and pulled in six rebounds for the Rams. Jaden Anthony scored 13 and added eight assists and five rebounds.

Tom Menegus grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds and scored six. Other scorers for Southern were Caden Schubiger (6), Max DiPietro (2) and Justin Silva (2).

Jack Dougard led Brick (10-14) with 16 points.

ACIT 74, Pleasantville 34: Jayden Lopez scored a game-high 21 for ACIT (15-8). Edison Reyes scored eight to go with five rebounds. Zahir Davis-Roberts added eight points, four rebounds and two steals. Zaheer Owens scored eight. Desi Stroud scored seven and grabbed seven rebounds. Nasir Tucker and Eric Williams each scored six. Tucker added seven assists and five rebounds. Abdul Hawkins and Wayne Miller each scored four.

Jeff Valeus and Marki Barnes each scored 13 and 12, respectively, for the Greyhounds (2-15). Nick Irizarry (four), Khamaud Fields, Jeremiah Nelson and Jalen Ford (two each) and Dan Reader (one) also scored for Pleasantville.

From Tuesday

Cumberland Reg. 56, Highland 55: Ethan Turner and Drew Nakai scored 15 and 14, respectively, for the Colts (7-16) in the Tri-County Conference Bracket C third-place game. Lukas Weist scored 10. Riddel Palmer (eight), Damien Weldon (five) and Kyon Barnes and Lamair Warner (two each) also scored for Cumberland.

Tyvonn Webb scored 23, including three 3s, for Highland (3-17).

Millville 52, Middle Township 50: Calem Bowman scored a team-leading 11 points to lead the Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.

Jabbar Barriento and Jaden Merrill each scored 10 for the Thunderbolts (18-5). Donte Smith scored eight, Khalon Foster four. Kevin Rivera, Doug Doughty and Raquan Ford each added three.

Millville led 24-21 at halftime.

Anthony Trombetta scored a game-high 17 for the Panthers (15-7). Bubba McNeil added 11. Aydan Howell (seven), Jamir McNeil (six), Devon Bock (five) and Michael Zarfati (four) also scored for Middle.

Hammonton 62, Wildwood Catholic 61: Jaron Hill scored a game-high 18 for the Blue Devils (11-11). John Andoloro and Kenny Smith scored 13 and 12, respectively. Tyler Lowe scored seven, Ta'Vonne Barber added four. Michael Passarella and Owen Salita (three each) and Erik Pabon (two) also scored for Hammonton.

Azmir Kates scored 14, including three 3s, for the Crusaders (10-12). Rashee Bell scored nine, Ryan McGrath eight and Landen Hart six.

Oakcrest 52, Buena Reg. 45: Dominic Caraballo scored 14 for the Chiefs (7-16). Jaden DelValle and Samir Garrison scored 11 ad 10, respectively. Michael Ernst (five), JJ Gonzalez and Jeremiah Doughty (two each) and Kyle McKeon (one) also scored for Buena.

Oakcrest improved to 6-16.

Bridgeton 61, Woodbury 60: Jabril Bowman scored 20 to go with 13 rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs (14-10). Deshawn Mosley, Dallas Carper and Zikwon Anderson each scored nine. Damon Jones finished eight pints, eight rebounds and two steals. Azhone Burden scored four, Tyrone Cleveland two.

Woodbury fell to 8-17.

Cedar Creek 61, Absegami 53: The Pirates improved to 13-12. The Braves fell to 11-12. No further information was available.

Girls basketball

Middletown North 47, Barnegat 29: Ronni Brucato scored a game-high 18 for Middletown North (11-13), and Madison Marcotte scored 12.

Cara McCoy led Barnegat (10-10) with 13 points. Emma Thornton scored eight and grabbed six rebounds, and Isabel Guiro and Jermyria Weir each added four points.

From Tuesday

Wildwood 50, Kingsway Reg. 37: Imene Fathi scored 18 to go with seven rebounds and three assists for the Warriors (18-4). Macie McCracken scored 15, including three 3s. Emily Little finished with seven rebounds and six points. Ava Troiano had five rebounds, four points and two assists. Sophia Wilber and Kaydence Oakley scored three and two, respectively.

Olivia Ettore scored 15 for Kingsway (13-12).

Oakcrest 40, Cape May Tech 34: Izabella Williamson and Alexia Bey scored 12 and 11, respectively, or the Falcons (4-12). Jackie Cooper and Aminah Mullins each scored eight. Imyah Arroyo added one.

Alyssa Gery scored 12 for Cape May Tech (5-13). Kennedy Campbell scored 10, Izzy Schmucker and Alex Garcia each added five. Hailey Pinto scored two.

Southern Reg. 45, Brick Twp. 35: Skylar Soltis scored 13 for the Rams (10-12). Casey Collins and Sarah Lally scored 10 and 11, respectively. Collins made two 3s. Cuinn Deely scored six. Summer Davis three.

Riley Nausedas scored 10 for Brick Township (8-17). She made two 3s.

Barnegat 42, Freehold Twp. 38: Cara McCoy scored 13 for the Bengals (10-9). She made two 3s. Emma Thornton and Isabel Guiro scored 12 and 10, respectively. Jermyria Weir scored five, and Olivia Carll two.

Gaby Parker scored a game-high 14 for Freehold Township (8-16).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.