Southern advances to S.J. Group IV title game: Wednesday's roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team advanced to the South Jersey Group IV title game following its 12-4 win over Howell in a semifinal Wednesday.

The top-seeded Rams (15-3) controlled play from the onset, leading 4-0 after the first quarter and 7-2 at the half.

Ryan Sininsky had three goals and two assists to lead Southern. Jake Washco scored three and added an assist. Hayden Lucas, Joey DeYoung and Zach Washco each scored twice. Lucas added two assists, and DeYoung had one. Tyler Sininsky made 14 saves.

Southern, ranked second in The Press Elite 11, will face the winner of third-seeded Lenape and seventh-seeded Monroe in the championship game Saturday.

Fifth-seeded Howell fell to 14-7.

State Non-Public A quarterfinals

(3) St. Augustine Prep 6, (6) St. Joseph Montvale 3: Jack Schleicher gave the Hermits a 3-2 lead with his goal. With the game again tied, Matthew Vanaman put the Hermits up 4-3 with 9 minutes, 54 seconds left in the game. Luke Scarpello's second goal of the game extended the Hermits' lead to 5-3.

St. Augustine (14-1), the No. 1 team in The Press Elite 11, will face the winner of second-seeded Seton Hall Prep and seventh-seeded Pope John XXIII in the semifinals Saturday.

Softball

Wildwood 5, Bridgeton 4: The Warriors (7-10) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to win. Sophia Wilber had two hits and two RBIs. Emily Little had three hits and an RBI, and Maya Benichou singled and drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded walk. Ava Troiano singled twice and scored. Ashley Nagle pitched a complete game, striking out nine.

Aviana Johnson singled and scored for the Bulldogs (7-9). Butler had a hit, two RBIs and a run, and Taylor Bailey struck out 11 in the complete game.

Baseball

Lower Cape May Reg. 13, ACIT 1: Lower (9-13) scored five runs in each of the first two innings in this game that went five innings due to the 10-run rule. Kyle Satt went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Hunter Ray went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Evan Golden had two hits and three runs, and Evan Schoffler scored twice. Ray (three innings) and Ryan Pew (two innings) combined for seven strikeouts.

Travis Vennel, Kostya Takita, Brady Walk and Carmine Sausto each had hits for ACIT (6-15). Vennel drove in Angelo Gonzalez.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.