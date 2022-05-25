 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Southern advances to S.J. Group IV title game: Wednesday's roundup

The Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team advanced to the South Jersey Group IV title game following its 12-4 win over Howell in a semifinal Wednesday.

The top-seeded Rams (15-3) controlled play from the onset, leading 4-0 after the first quarter and 7-2 at the half.

Ryan Sininsky had three goals and two assists to lead Southern. Jake Washco scored three and added an assist. Hayden Lucas, Joey DeYoung and Zach Washco each scored twice. Lucas added two assists, and DeYoung had one. Tyler Sininsky made 14 saves.

Southern, ranked second in The Press Elite 11, will face the winner of third-seeded Lenape and seventh-seeded Monroe in the championship game Saturday.

Fifth-seeded Howell fell to 14-7.

State Non-Public A quarterfinals

(3) St. Augustine Prep 6, (6) St. Joseph Montvale 3: Jack Schleicher gave the Hermits a 3-2 lead with his goal. With the game again tied, Matthew Vanaman put the Hermits up 4-3 with 9 minutes, 54 seconds left in the game. Luke Scarpello's second goal of the game extended the Hermits' lead to 5-3. 

St. Augustine (14-1), the No. 1 team in The Press Elite 11, will face the winner of second-seeded Seton Hall Prep and seventh-seeded Pope John XXIII in the semifinals Saturday.

Softball

Wildwood 5, Bridgeton 4: The Warriors (7-10) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to win. Sophia Wilber had two hits and two RBIs. Emily Little had three hits and an RBI, and Maya Benichou singled and drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded walk. Ava Troiano singled twice and scored. Ashley Nagle pitched a complete game, striking out nine.

Aviana Johnson singled and scored for the Bulldogs (7-9). Butler had a hit, two RBIs and a run, and Taylor Bailey struck out 11 in the complete game.

Baseball

Lower Cape May Reg. 13, ACIT 1: Lower (9-13) scored five runs in each of the first two innings in this game that went five innings due to the 10-run rule. Kyle Satt went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Hunter Ray went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Evan Golden had two hits and three runs, and Evan Schoffler scored twice. Ray (three innings) and Ryan Pew (two innings) combined for seven strikeouts. 

Travis Vennel, Kostya Takita, Brady Walk and Carmine Sausto each had hits for ACIT (6-15). Vennel drove in Angelo Gonzalez.

Tennis

Boys tennis

S.J. Group I quarterfinals

(2) Middle Township 5, (10) Penns Grove 0

Singles: Xander Hardin d. Julian Pinder 2-6, 6-1, 10-8; Justin Wen d. Brandon Castillo 6-2, 6-0; Shane Kern d. Carlos Palacios 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Steve Berrodin-Will Casterline d. Jonathan Schmid-Edgar Castro Lopez 6-1, 6-2; Markos Sakoulas-Simon Hardin d. Juvenal Rodriquez-Avery Peterson 6-1, 6-2.

Note: Middle will face the winner of third-seeded Collingswood and 11th-seeded Palmyra in the semifinals.

Records: Penns Grove 8-4, Middle 19-1.

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

(4) Cedar Creek 3, (5) Cumberland Regional 2

Singles: Sean Snyder CC d. Samuel Falk 7-5, 7-5; Dev Patel CR d. Chase Blanchard 6-3, 6-4; Kyle O'Connor CC d. Luke Fischer 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Blake Modri-Asher Kennedy CR d. Shane Houck-Lorenzo Fortunuato 6-3, 6-4; Daniel Perez-Owen Nowalsky CC d. Chase Sheppard-Angel Perez 6-2, 6-4.

Note: Cedar Creek will face the winner of top-seeded Haddonfield and ninth-seeded Manchester Township.

Records: Cumberland 15-5, Cedar Creek 14-3.

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

(3) Ocean City 5, (6) Lacey Township 0

Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Brian Kuczko 6-0, 6-0; Kraig Redmond d. TJ Cooke 6-0, 6-1; Evan Cho d. Jack Costa 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Colin Bowman-Sawyer Lomax d. Michael Cooper-Dylan O'Rourke 6-0, 6-4; Jackson Barnes-Chris Ganter d. Anthony Constantino-David Murphy 6-0, 6-0.

Note: OC will face the winner of seventh-seeded Absegami and second-seeded Moorestown.

Records: Lacey 15-5, OC 15-5.

(1) Mainland Regional 5, (9) Toms River East 0

Singles: Michael Walton d. Chris Yrad 6-1, 6-3; Alex Wise d. Will Lozzi 6-0, 6-0; Evan Himmelstein d. Kodi Duong 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Joseph Dib-Chris Guillen d. Stephne Fuschetto-Liam Healy 6-1, 6-0; Aaryan Deshpande-John Palaia d. Kaemson Morris-Charlie Blajada 6-0, 6-0.

Note: Mainland will face the winner of fifth-seeded Central Regional and fourth-seeded Shawnee.

Records: TR East 7-9, Mainland 19-0.

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

(3) Toms River North 5, (6) Millville 0

Singles: Evan Lious d. Jacob Lewis 6-0, 6-0; Vansh Kumar d. Andrew Craine 6-2, 6-0; Aryan Kumar d. Matthew Sooy 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Akshar Patel-Ishan Shah d. Nicolas Meegan-Russell Corson 6-3, 6-3; Reed Loney-Aryan Patel d. Parker Swift & Tyler Tarylor-McKnight 6-2, 3-6, 10-8.

Records: Millville 12-5, TR North 15-1.

S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals

(5) St. Augustine Prep 4, (4) Notre Dame 1

Singles: Santiago Maura ND d. Vincent Polistina 6-2, 6-2; Tanner Roth SA d. Senan De Silva 6-1, 6-0; Santino Casale SA d. Daniel Giblin 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Warren Garland-John Terista SA d. Christopher Powers-Cameron Weber 6-4, 6-3; Nathaniel Paradela-Jackson Kuzma SA d. Michael Kalinoski-Sean Power 6-4, 6-4.

Note: The Hermits will face top-seeded Pingry in the semifinals Friday.

Records: St. Augustine 6-12, Notre Dame 5-10.

