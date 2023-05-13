Joey DeYoung scored three goals to lead the seventh-seeded Southern Regional High School boys lacrosse team to an 11-7 victory over 10th-seeded Red Bank Catholic in a Shore Conference Tournament first-round game Saturday.

Anthony Arch, Konnor Forlai and Liam Griffin each scored twice for the Rams (11-3), who are ranked third in The Press Elite 11. Hayden Lucas added two assists, and Griffin had one. Ty Murawski scored once and had an assist. Joe Kessler scored. Collin Markoski won 13 of his 18 faceoffs. Nick Roesch made 16 saves.

Sam Fertal scored three for Red Bank Catholic (8-7). Peter Villare and Nick Cosimano each scored twice. Christian Schrader made 11 saves.

Southern will play the winner of second-seeded Wall Township and 15th-seeded Howell in the second round Tuesday.

No. 2 Haddonfield 7, No. 7 Ocean City 6: Haddonfield (8-4) led 3-2 at halftime. Marcus DeVita scored twice and added two assists for the winners. Blaise Coley scored twice. For the Red Raiders (9-6), Pat Grimley scored twice and had an assist. Jack Davis, Dylan Dwyer, John Moyer and Paul Tjoumakaris each scored once. Dwyer won nine faceoffs. Winfield Dunn made three saves.

Girls lacrosse

Lower Cape May Regional 16, Absegami 4: Tessa Hueber had four goals, 13 draw controls and four ground balls for host Lower (7-6) and Ainsley scored four. Jayla Williams and Nora Shoffler both tallied two and had one assist, and Olivia Lewis scored once and had two assists. Brianna Loper added a goal and an assist, and Sianna King had six ground balls. LCM's Sophia Vitelli (5 saves) and Allyson Walsh (2 saves) shared time in goal.

For Absegami (5-8), Sarah Glass scored two, and Leah Richardson and Analise Myles each scored one.

No. 2 Shawnee 17, No. 4 Southern Reg. 1: Delaney Falk scored for the Rams (11-3), who are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11. Bella Calvanese scored four and added three assists for Shawnee (13-1), who are ranked second. Elle Trzaskawka scored four and had two assists, and Avery Dunbar scored three. Hannah Cornelius made four saves.

Williamstown 12, Our Lady of Mercy 4: Rylie Gemberling and Gabby Eaise each scored once and added an assist for the Villagers (13-3). Lucia Visalli and Gabby Celli each scored once, and Jenna D'Orio had an assist. Kaleigh Matlack made five saves, and Brooke Callan made three.

The Braves improved to 8-5.