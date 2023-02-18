Eleven Southern Regional High wrestlers won District 35 titles Saturday.

Anthony Mason (106 pounds), Conor Collins (126), Wyatt Stout (132), Hayden Hochstrasser (144), Matt Henrich (150), Nick Bennet (157), Cole Velardi (165), Mitch Bivona (175), Collin French (190) Riley O`Boyle (215) and Anthony Evangelista (285) all won championships.

The Rams’ Scottie Sari (120) and Attila Vigilante (113) placed second and will advance to the Region 7 tournament to be held Friday and Saturday. The top three wrestlers in the 14 weight classes advanced to regions.

Southern, the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11, won the state Group V title last Sunday.

Lacey Township’s Brendan Schuler (106), Aidan Ott (132), Matt Gauthier (144) and Matt Coon (190) each placed second, and Aidan Flynn (120) and Jayden Martins (165) were third.

District 31 at Delsea Reg.

Holy Spirit’s Max Elton (120), Middle Township’s Adrien Laboy (150) and Millville’s Edison Andino (285) each won District 25 titles.

Elton won a 15-5 major decision in the finals. Laboy won a 6-4 decision in the championship. Andino won the title with three straight pins in the tournament.

Finishing second were Vineland’s Josh Kinchen (106), Xavier Lugo (144) and Lionel Powell (157), Holy Spirit’s Chase Calhoun (126) and Cedar Creek’s Aamir Dunbar (175).

Placing third were Holy Spirit’s Gavin Mensch (106), Robert McDevitt (215) and Dave Sonnie (150); Millville’s Anthony Romero (138) and Joshua Roman (113); Vineland’s Breon Badger (132) and Middle’s Samuel Keppel (157), Maurice Matthews (285) and Max Adelizzi (175).

The advancing wrestlers will compete next weekend in the Region 8 tournament held at Egg Harbor Township.

District 30 at Williamstown

Hammonton’s Luca Giagunto won the district title with a 10-4 decision at 126 pounds to advance to Region 8.

The Blue Devils’ Shane Way (113) placed second. Teammates Justin Flood (106), Logan Walters (120) and Frank Italiano (144) each finished third.

Buena Regional’s Allen Adkins (165) placed second, and St. Joseph Academy’s Nicholas Melchiore (150) was third.

Note: The South Region Girls Wrestling Tournament will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday at Williamstown.