Sophia Kenelia's goal lead St. Joseph past Glassboro: Late Friday roundup

Sophia Kenelia scored in the second quarter to lead the undefeated St. Joseph Academy field hockey team to a 1-0 victory over Glassboro in a nonconference game Friday.

Stella Devlin assisted on the goal for the Wildcats (4-0). Isabella Davis made three saves. Glassboro fell to 1-1.

Middle Twp. 1, Cedar Creek 1: Abbey Cappelletti scored for the Panthers (1-1-1). Hannah Hagan made 14 saves. Riley DeMarco scored off an assist from Julia Potter for the Pirates (3-1-1). Delfina Vanelli made 22 saves.

Delsea Reg. 2, Mainland Reg. 1: Gabriella Szwed and Danielle Johnson scored for the Crusaders (3-1). Jordyn Rosenberg made two saves. Katherine Crozier-Carole scored off an assist from Paige Corbett for the Mustangs (2-2). Farley O'Brien made 27 saves.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Lenape 1: Julia Zappile and Jenna Gray scored in the first quarter for EHT (2-2). Anna Smith assisted on both goals, and Semra Alabarda made nine saves. Caden Zilai scored for Lenape (1-2).

Barnegat 5, Manchester Twp. 0: Alyson Sojak and Camryn White each scored twice for the Bengals (4-0). Sojak added two assists. Emilia Ercolino scored once. Jayna Greenblatt had an assist. Emalie Menegus made five saves. Madison Phillips-Frazee made 16 for Manchester Township (0-3-1).

Lacey Twp. 6, Jackson Liberty 0: Autumn Mangan and Layla Baran each scored twice for the Lions (4-1). Zoey Smith added two assists. Lauren Rennie and Delaney Dittenhofer each scored once. Baran, Isabelle Merola and Courtney Voskanyan each had an assist. Kaylee McNeil did not face a shot. Ava Bocchiaro made 20 saves for Jackson Liberty (1-3).

Southern Reg. 7, Brick Memorial 1: Olivia Davis scored four for the Rams (3-2). Jessica Bruther added three assists. Avery Smith, Jenna Sarnoski and Emme Beck each scored once. Leigha Clapp, Lindsey Pampalone and Piper Murray each had an assist. Claire Gosse made one save. Morgan Satter made 13 for Brick Memorial (0-4).

Point Pleasant Borough 8, Pinelands Reg. 0: Ryane Fisahn scored three and had an assist for Point Pleasant (4-0). Caroline DeKenipp and Shayne Lada each scored twice. Emma Kohler made 34 saves for the Wildcats (1-3).

Football

Lower Cape May Reg. 47, Cumberland Reg. 14: Hunter Ray was 5 for 8 with a TD for the Caper Tigers (3-0). Aiden McCarraher ran for 166 yards and three TDs on eight carries. Oguer Nunez had a 53-yard fumble recovery for a score. Nico Castellano returned interceptions of 30 and 70 yards for scores.

Boys soccer

Ocean City 8, Pitman 0: Anthony Evans scored three goals for the Red Raiders. Jon Leap scored twice and added two assists. Steven Smith, Chase Bowman and Paul Tjoumakaris also scored. Colin Bowman had two assists, and Dan Leiser, Kai Lindsay and Brandon Argo also assisted. Logan Smith made two saves, and Eddie Fuller had one in the shutout.

Bridgeton 1, Woodstown 1: Michael Sandoval scored the game-tying goal in the second half for the Bulldogs (0-2-1). Brent Williams scored in the first half for Woodstown (2-2-1). Bridgeton's Jimmy Guzamin Pacheco made 11 saves.

Girls soccer

Bridgeton 8, Wildwood 4: The Bulldogs (2-2) led 3-2 at halftime and erupted for five goals in the second half. Wildwood's (1-3) Kayden Oakley scored all four goals. Sophia Wilber had two assists, and Angela Wilber added one.

Cross country

Wildwood's Macie McCracken was the girls winner, and Lower Cape May Regional's Jack Cura was the boys winner at the Big 5 Championships held Saturday at Cape May County Park. The race features athletes from Wildwood, Wildwood Catholic, Middle Township, Lower Cape May and Cape May Tech.

McCracken won the girls 5K in 19 minutes, 31.36 seconds. Wildwood's Leiah Pawlus was second (21:58.06), Lower's Kaitlyn Crouthamel was third (22:24.58), Lower's Jenna Hill was fourth (22:39.70), and Middle's Hannah Vaught-Crumock was fifth (23:10.22).

Cura won the boys 5K in 16:45.49. Wildwood's Jorge Cruz Balle was second (17:50.07), Wildwood's Ahmed Djellal was third (19:25.50), Wildwood's Brian Cunniff was fourth (19:41.16), and Middle's Thomas Hargest was fifth (19:46.58).

The Middle girls and Lower boys won the team titles.