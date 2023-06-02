FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Sophia Curtis performed as expected Friday.

That didn’t make what she achieved any less remarkable.

The Ocean City High School junior won the South Jersey Group III 400-meter hurdles and triple jump as the top seed.

“It’s awesome,” Curtis said. “I’m so grateful and happy to be here and compete with all these awesome athletes. It’s so much fun.”

Curtis’ effort highlighted an outstanding day by local athletes. Four others — Leo Pierre, William Murray and Emma Crozier-Carole of Mainland Regional and Nick Scarangelli of Ocean City — also won South Jersey titles.

The two-day Group III and II meet at Delsea Regional continues at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The top-six finishers, plus ties, in each event in each enrollment group qualifies for the state group championships next weekend.

Curtis easily won the 400 hurdles in a personal-best 1 minute, 0.51 seconds. That time ranks No. 4 in the country this season, according to milesplit.com, a website that chronicles high school track and field. The time was also just off the CAL record of 1:00.26 set by Helen Leyrer of Buena Regional when she won the Meet of Champions in 2012.

“The goal is a personal best every time,” Curtis said. “Just finishing as strong as I can. A strong finish every time because that’s the hardest part of the race.”

Curtis probably could have run faster. She ran by herself down the stretch. Djassi Dean of Deptford finished second in 1:04.32.

Curtis won the triple jump with a distance of 39 feet, 8 inches. On a steamy day, she had to go right from the triple jump to the 400 hurdles. Friday’s temperatures didn’t make the transition any easier.

“I just stayed in the shade as much as I can,” she said, “hydrated as much as I can. Just staying cool.”

Curtis’ effort continued what has been a sensational first season at Ocean City. She grew up in Swedesboro and attended Padua Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, as a freshman and sophomore. Last spring at the Delaware Meet of Champions, she won the 100 and 300 hurdles and finished second in the triple jump. Curtis transferred to Ocean City after her family decided to move to their summer home in the resort.

In other girls events, Crozier-Carole won the Group III high jump with a personal-best leap of 5-4.

In boys events, Pierre won the Group III 100 dash in 11 seconds, just edging Jalen Long of Eastside (11.02 seconds).

"I came in with the mindset of winning," Pierre said. "After the first 50 meters, I saw I was a little bit behind, so I kept on trusting myself and my top speed to finish first."

The victory continued a standout season for Pierre, who has also won the Atlantic County and CAL 100 dash championships this spring.

"This is my first South Jersey title," the junior from Somers Point said. "It feels good. I've been looking for it for awhile. I've been trying to take track more seriously and run faster times."

Murray finished first in the Group III long jump with a leap of 21-11.25. The winning jump came on the first of Murray’s six attempts.

Scarangelli won the Group III 3,200 run in 9:33.02. The senior led the race practically from the start.