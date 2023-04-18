Coach Tim Cook of the Ocean City High School girls track and field team was driving to a Philadelphia 76ers home playoff game last spring when he got word from the guidance department that transfer student Sophia Curtis was interested in joining the track and field team.

Once he crossed the Walt Whitman Bridge, Cook stopped and looked up Curtis’ performances on the internet.

He looked once.

And then he had to look again.

“I was blown away,” Cook said. “I double-checked to make sure I had the name right.”

Curtis emerged as one of the state’s top track and field athletes this past indoor season. The junior has already set six (four indoor and two outdoor) school records. Curtis finished second in the 400-meter dash at the South Jersey and state Group III championships. She won the S.J. Group III 55 hurdles championship and finished sixth at the Meet of Champions.

Curtis also finished second in the triple jump at the Meet of Champions and set a New Jersey junior class record when she jumped 41 feet, 3.25 inches to finish third in the triple jump at the New Balance National Championships in Boston in March.

Her versatility makes her The Press Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“It’s been great so far,” Curtis said. “I’ve been progressing in all my events. It’s worked out pretty good.”

Curtis, 17, grew up in Swedesboro and attended Padua Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, as a freshman and sophomore. Last spring at the Delaware Meet of Champions, she won the 100 and 300 hurdles and finished second in the triple jump.

Curtis grew up playing field hockey and lacrosse and didn’t begin her track and field career until high school.

“Freshman year of high school, I ran indoor track to get in shape for lacrosse,” she said. “That was my mindset. I ended up loving (track and field).”

By the time she was a sophomore, Curtis was a full-time track and field athlete. She transferred to Ocean City after her family decided to move from Swedesboro to their summer home in the resort. She knew little about the high school before transferring and walked in for all intents and purposes as a complete stranger.

“I’ve always loved Ocean City because we’ve been coming down here for most of the summers,” Curtis said. “I toured the high school one day, and I was like, ‘This place is pretty cool.’ Coming in, I really didn’t know anything about it, but I love it.”

There is a bit of kismet to Curtis’ track and field career. Not only did she take up the sport almost by accident, but she ended up at a school where track and field is important and the boys and girls teams have a tradition of success.

“It definitely seems to be one of those meant-to-be stories,” Cook said. “You always hope with transfers when they come in that everything works out nicely for them just in general. She really seems to be enjoying school, the teachers. It seems like a good choice for her, and we're obviously the beneficiary of that as well.”

Curtis set four indoor school records over the winter — triple jump (41 feet, 3.25 inches), 55 hurdles (8.33 seconds), 400 dash (57.99) and 200 dash (26.62).

“Her speed sets her apart, and her explosiveness,” Cook said. “She’s got a springy explosiveness that you don’t see in a lot of athletes.”

Curtis has wowed her Ocean City teammates with her success. Cook said with a laugh that some of the Red Raiders freshmen have cheered for Curtis during practice.

“Now everybody’s used to it, but early on she was doing stuff (in practice) and everybody would just stop and watch,” Cook said. “I was cracking up. I was like, ‘Girls, get back to work.’”

Curtis’ outdoor season has already gotten off to an impressive start. On Saturday, she won the long jump and triple jump at the Lenape Girls Invitational with a personal-best distances of 17-8 and 40-1, respectively.

Her triple jump is a school record and the second best in Cape-Atlantic League history, topped only by Claudine Smith of Atlantic City, who jumped 42-2 in 2019. Curtis will compete in the triple jump at The Penn Relays Carnival in Philadelphia on April 28.

What she has accomplished so far has been pretty impressive, the best seems yet to come for Curtis.

“I’m just totally honored,” she said. “I cannot wait to triple jump at Penn Relays. I think that experience is going to be out of this world.”