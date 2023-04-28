Sophia Curtis prepared her final triple jump attempt at The Penn Relays Carnival in Philadelphia with one thought Friday.

She had jumped far in the past. She could do it again.

The Ocean City High School junior jumped a personal-best distance of 40 feet, 10.25 inches on her final attempt to move from sixth to second place. Jade-Ann Dawkins of St. Jago of Jamaica won with a leap of 42-8.75. Curtis earned a gold watch as the top American finisher.

“I’m so excited,” Curtis said. “It’s an unbelievable experience. It’s so cool. The stands, the crowd is amazing. All the competitors are amazing.”

The Penn Relays, held at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field, is one of the world’s best-known meets. It gives high school athletes a chance to compete in the same venue as world-class track and field stars. It’s akin to a high school football team playing a game before the Super Bowl.

The event is more than a track and field meet. It’s called a carnival for a reason as the streets around the Franklin Field are jammed with fans and competitors. Nearly every local high school competes in 4x400- and 4x100-meter relay heats. The meet also features individual events.

Curtis wasn’t thrilled with her first three jumps, when her best distance was 39-0.25. But she ran the 4x100 relay before her final three jumps. The Ocean City foursome of Elaina Styer, Naomi Nnewihe, Tricia Nicoletti and Curtis ran the fastest 4x100 of any local schools to finish third in their heat in 50.37 seconds.

“The (triple jump) start wasn’t great,” Curtis said. “But running the 4x100 helped me open up and warmed up my legs even more and got me more prepared.”

Curtis gave herself a pep talk before her final attempt.

“I was like, ‘I’m putting it all on the line. I got this. I can do this. I’m perfectly capable. I’ve done it before,’ ” she said. “I gave it my all, ran as hard as I could, and it paid off.”

In other events Friday, Leah Howard of Millville finished third in the javelin with a throw of 148-7. Julia Magliaro of Trinity School in New York won with 164-7.

Howard’s performance continued an outstanding season in which the Texas Tech recruit has won the Lenape Girls Invitational and the Woodbury Relays.