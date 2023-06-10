An extra 100 meters was no problem for Sophia Curtis on Saturday.

Neither were four events in one day.

The Ocean City High school junior won state Group III championships in the 400-meter hurdles, the 400 dash and triple jump at Delsea Regional on Saturday. She also finished seventh in the long jump.

“I’m so excited, so grateful,” Curtis said. “It was a little challenging just dealing with the one day. My events were pretty close together. In the end, it all worked out, and I’m very happy with how I performed.”

Curtis’ three victories continued what has been a standout season for the South Jersey newcomer. She grew up in Swedesboro and attended Padua Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, as a freshman and sophomore.

Last spring at the Delaware Meet of Champions, she won the 100 and 300 hurdles and finished second in the triple jump. Curtis transferred to Ocean City after her family decided to move to their summer home in the resort.

Curtis had never run the 400 hurdles before this season. Delaware only runs the 300 hurdles, but Curtis has adjusted well to the extra 100. On Saturday, she won the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 0.42 seconds — a personal best and the sixth fastest scholastic time in the country this season, according to Milesplit.com.

“That 100 meters makes the biggest difference,” Curtis said. “That’s the hardest part of that race. But the (additional) 100 meters allows me to give it all I got and sprint the hardest as I possibly can.”

Curtis won the 400 in 56.61 seconds. She jumped 39 feet, 5.75 inches to win the triple jump. She also finished seventh in the long jump.

Her years in Delaware helped her prepare for Saturday's abbreviated meet. Delaware conducts its state track and field championships in one day.

“I was a little used to it,” she said with a laugh. "Not used to running two 400s in one day, but it all worked out.”

Curtis’ performance helped Ocean City finish second in the girls team competition. Timber Creek won Group III with 76 points, while Ocean City scored 42 to finish second.

The Group I, IV and Non-Public A championships were held at Franklin High School in Middlesex County. The Group 11, III and Non-Public V championships were held at Delsea Regional.

The meets were originally scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday. But smoke from the Canadian wildfires caused Friday’s competition to be postponed and the meet to be condensed into a single day.

Curtis’ performance highlighted what might have been the best ever performance by Cape-Atlantic League and other local athletes at the state group championships. What follows is a look at other notable performances Saturday by local athletes:

A CAL record

Egg Harbor Township's Ahmad Fogg couldn’t believe it when the results of his final attempt in the state Group IV boys long jump championships were announced.

It was no wonder.

Fogg won the long jump with a Cape-Atlantic League record jump of 24 feet, 2.75 inches. The record came on his third and final jump. His previous personal-best was 23-0.75.

“I knew I had to give it everything I had,” he said. “I didn’t believe it. I had never jumped that far before.”

Fogg’s jump broke the CAL record of 23-11 set by Nick Brown of Bridgeton in 1999.

“He’s been getting stronger since championship season began in May,” EHT jumps coach Cameron Bell said. “He’s had big jumps in practice, but honestly having off most of the week due to the air quality was great for his body. His legs were finally fresh.”

The Boys Track team had a great day at the Group 4 state Championships. Ahmad Fogg won the long jump with a school record and state leading jump of 24’2 3/4”. Pictured here with Ahmad is the former school record holder Stevenson CAJUSTE who now coaches at Red Bank pic.twitter.com/52KM3BDKi3 — EHTHS Boys Track and Field (@ehttrackfield) June 10, 2023

Freshman sensation

Freshman Samia Ghazaz of Absegami won the Group III girls 800 run in a personal-best 2:18.05. Julia Brock of Moorestown was second in 2:19.47. Ghazaz ran the last 400 in 69.6 seconds to come-from-behind to get the win.

Ghazaz has been getting faster just about every time she steps on the rack. She won the Atlantic County championship and finished second at the South Jersey Group III championships.

Rams take home titles

Southern Regional athletes excelled at the Group IV meet.

The Rams' foursome of Mia Mastrogiovanni, Jessica Bruther, Mya Ducker, Grace Fessler won the girls 4x800 relay in 9:43.45. Southern led from start to finish.

Fabian Gonzalez defended his discus and the shot put championships. He won the discus with a throw of 197-5 and the shot put with a put of 63-5.

High jump winners

Emma Crozier-Carole of Mainland Regional shared the Group III girls high jump title with Ma’Syiah Brawner of Winslow Township.

Both cleared 5-4 with one miss.

Meanwhile, Mawali Osunniyi of Mainland jumped equaled his personal-best with a leap of 6-8 to win the Group III boys high jump.

Pleasantville's Isaiah Davenport also cleared a personal-best 6-8 to win the Group II boys high jump.

Hammonton excels in shot put

Hammonton senior Emma Peretti continued her outstanding career by winning the Group III girls shot put with a personal-best put of 39-0. Hammonton freshman Mitra Sampson finished fifth with a personal-best 37-9.

Mitra Sampson placed 5th today at the State Group 3 Championship in the Shot Put! She also tied her own freshman school record, throwing 37’9”! 🏅 @HHSdevilsports pic.twitter.com/UNhRUXjkql — Hammonton XC & Track (@HHSGirlsXCTrack) June 10, 2023

Emma Peretti is the NEW JERSEY STATE GROUP 3 CHAMPION in the Shot Put!!! She also set a new school record, throwing 39’0”!!! 🥇 Emma also placed 7th in Discus today at States! @HHSdevilsports pic.twitter.com/YujOeMxXb3 — Hammonton XC & Track (@HHSGirlsXCTrack) June 10, 2023

Scarangelli wins 3,200

Ocean City's Nick Scarangelli ran the final 400 in 61.43 seconds to win the Group III boys 3,200 in a personal-best 9:20.89. Sean Matthews of Wayne Valley finished second in 9:22.85.

Pville Relay win

The Pleasantville foursome of Davenport, Yusuf Golden, Jermaine Nelson and Xander Roberts-Bogin won the Group II 4x400 relay in 3:18.70.

That time is the sixth fastest in CAL history and just off the school record and fifth fastest time in CAL history of 3:17.57 set at the 1996 Meet of Champions.