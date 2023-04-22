The Egg Harbor Township High School softball team improved to 8-0 on Saturday with a 7-5 win over visiting Lenape.

The Eagles are ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 and Lenape is 10th.

EHT's Sofia Spatocco went 1 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs. Briana Pope was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs, and Sienna Walterson and Kaci Velardi each had two hits. Winning pitcher Madison Dollard went seven innings. She gave up eight hits, struck out five and walked none.

For Lenape (11-4), Camryn Shank went 3 for3 with a double, a run and two RBIs, and Leah Taylor tripled.

No. 11 St. Joseph Academy 14, Lower Cape May Regional 2: Ava Fisher went 2 for 2 with a double and a home run, two runs and three RBIs for visiting St. Joseph (9-2). Abby Willis, Angelina Bill and Jenna Calchi each added two hits. For Lower (3-7), Isabella Arbelo-Miranda was 2 for 2 with a double, and Kaylei DeLeon went 2 for 3.

Hammonton Invitational Tournament

Southern Regional 7, Burlington Township 6: Southern scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the tournament quarterfinal. Rams pitcher Emily Evans went the distance and gave up five hits, struck out eight and walked four. Kayla Riley was 2 for 4 with a double and a run for Southern (7-3). Madison Groschel-Klein had a hit, a run and an RBI, and Emily Zellman had a hit and an RBI.

For Burlington Township (4-6), Tyler Douglas and Kylie Krawiec each went 2 for 4 with a home run.

Steinert 7, Millville 6: Ceara O'Neal went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for Steinert (7-2) in the tournament first-round game. Bianca Walsh and Mia Pope each had two hits. For Millville (6-6), Novalee Bybel was 3 for 4 with three runs. Isabella Musey hit a solo home run. Gabriella Jacquet and Sadie Drozdowski each added two hits.