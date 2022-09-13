Sofia Day, Macie McCracken ready to race again after stellar freshman seasons

Sofia Day and Macie McCracken both know where they’re going this high school cross country season.

The sophomores hope that gets them to the finish line faster.

Day of Mainland Regional and McCracken of Wildwood emerged as two of South Jersey’s top runners last fall. Day won the Cape-Atlantic League and Atlantic County championships, finished in the top 10 at the South Jersey and state Group III championships and was 15th at the Meet of Champions. McCracken won the Cape-May County title and finished second at the South Jersey Group I championships.

Day and the Mustangs will begin this season by competing in the prestigious Briarwood Invitational in Philadelphia on Saturday. McCracken, who finished second in the sophomore race at the Cherokee Challenge this past Saturday, will race in Big Five Championships at Cape May County Park on Friday.

“I’m very excited for this year because our team is looking stronger,” Day said. “I’m excited to be back with my team. I just want to stay strong and healthy throughout the year.”

The experience of last season should only make Day and McCracken better. They now know what the course at DREAM Park in Logan Township, Gloucester County, the site of the South Jersey group championships, is like.

They know what it’s like to run up and down the hills of Holmdel Park, the site of the state group championships and Meet of Champions.

“I won’t be coming out not knowing the different course,” Day said. “I’m excited to see how that plays out. I’ll be able to race with a better understanding of each course.:

McCracken now has a better idea of which race strategy works best for her.

“I’m definitely more comfortable because I’m used to what racing is like,” she said. “I know when to speed up and when I can slow down. I’m not really a sprinter. I have to make sure I go faster throughout the race instead of relying on the end to beat people.”

McCracken and Day are unusual because cross country/distance running isn’t their only sport.

Day played lacrosse for the Mustangs in the spring. McCracken helped the Warriors girls basketball team win the South Jersey I championship last winter. McCracken and Day both began competitive running in middle school.

“I like how satisfying it is when you’re done,” she said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Day leads a Mainland team that should be one of South Jersey’s best. Day and the Mustangs hope to add to Mainland’s tradition of cross country success. The Mainland boys won the MOC team championship in 2002 and 2003. Alyssa Aldridge of Mainland won the MOC in 2015 and 2016. In grade school, Day looked up to Aldridge and attended some meets in which Alridge ran.

“We’re always reminded how great the Mainland runners were,” Day said. “We’re really thankful that we have coaches with experience with runners like that, so we have the opportunity to train like they did. It motivates us to be the best and keep on racing for the community.”