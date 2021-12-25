Sofia Day is The Press Cross Country Runner of the Year

Sofia Day showed her speed and competitiveness at an early age.
As a third grader, the Mainland Regional High School freshman set the goal of breaking six minutes in the annual mile run at Seaview Elementary School in Linwood.
She finished in 5 minutes, 38 seconds as a fourth grader.
“That’s what really drove me to run cross country,” Day, 15, said. “I’ve always been very competitive.”
With that background, it’s no wonder Day won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League cross country championships and finished 15th in the Meet of Champions this fall. Day is The Press Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“For her to come in and run the type of times she did is astonishing,” Mainland Regional girls cross country coach Brian Smith said. “She committed to the team. She embraced the workouts. She had fun this year.”
Day didn’t know exactly what to think when her high school cross country career began. Day won the 2019 Cape-Atlantic League Middle School cross country championship while at Belhaven Middle School in Linwood. But COVID-19 canceled the 2020 middle school cross country season.
Without having a run a race in two years, Day was unsure how her speed would translate to the high school distance of 3.1 miles.
She credited her teammates for her helping make the adjustment.
“My expectation was just to stay healthy and be the best I could be,” she said. “Our whole team is so nice. I couldn’t have done as well as I did this season without them. They really helped me with getting to know my high school cross country season.”
Day not only enjoyed the wins this fall but also the long bus rides to the big meets.
“We just love to hang out and talk,” Day of her teammates. “Our lives are so stressful with practice and homework. It was nice to have the time relax and be a team and a high schoolers.”
She runs with an effortless style. She’s also a quick learner. On Nov. 6 in the South Jersey Group III championship at Dream Park in Gloucester Township, Day started too fast. She led early but eventually finished fourth.
The next week at the state Group III championship at Holmdel, she got off to a more measured start and finished sixth, beating the two of the three runners who finished ahead of her at the South Jersey meet.
An outstanding athlete, running isn’t Day’s only sport. She is running indoor track this winter but will play lacrosse and train for cross country in the spring. She started off her sports career as elite gymnast and also enjoys weight lifting, skateboarding and surfing.
But cross country grabbed a place close to her heart this fall.
“I definitely love cross country a lot more now from middle school because there’s a bigger (cross-country) community (in high school),” she said. “The team is so supportive. I loved my high school season so much.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.