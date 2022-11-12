Sofia Day and Fabian Ramales lead the way for Press-area runners at the MOC

HOLMDEL — Sofia Day and Gillian Lovett ran the Meet of Champions together Saturday afternoon.

The two Mainland Regional High School cross country runners wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Day finished 11th, running the 3.1-mile course at Holmdel Park in 19 minutes, 22 seconds. Lovett ran 19:31 to finish 18th. Emma Zawatski of Freehold Township won in 18:38. Michaela Schlemo of Egg Harbor Township finished 15th in 19:26.

Mainland joined overall team champion Union Catholic as the only girls schools to place two runners in the top-20.

“It’s nice to have someone to run with,” Day said. ‘You can talk to each other during earmuffs and relate to each other. It’s nice.”

The MOC is the culmination of the New Jersey cross country season. The meet features the top runners and teams from last weekend’s state group championships. A total of 160 girls and 166 boys ran Saturday. The races were run in unseasonably warm conditions. The sun came out for the girls race, which started at noon, making it feel more like early September than the second weekend of November.

“This is a tough meet to qualify for,” Lovett said. “There is a lot of pressure at (the state group championships). There’s not as much pressure here. You’re just here to run.”

Day and Lovett leaned on each other before and during the race.

‘It’s nice to push off each other,” Lovett said. ‘It’s comforting as well. I know I can look for someone. It’s nice to keep tabs on each other.”

Day ran the fastest time by a Press-area girl Saturday. The sophomore’s effort capped a season that saw her win the Atlantic County championship for the second straight year. Day’s 11th-place finish Saturday improved on her 15th-place finish at last year’s MOC.

“The start was a little rough for me, just getting out because of all the people,” Day said. “I tried to be conservative throughout the start, so I could use all my power at the end. I’m happy with how my strategy played out.”

Saturday was the first time Lovett ran in the cross country MOC. She hopes to build her success this fall for the upcoming indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.

“I felt really strong coming into this week,” Lovett said. “This is a big confidence boost, knowing I made it this far in cross country. I know I can do it in cross country. I am fit. I am strong, and I can carry that over.”

In addition to Schlemo, several other local runners turned in impressive efforts. Maeve Smith of Ocean City finished 63rd in 20:24. Madeline Dischert ran 20;28 to finish 69th.

Southern's Ramales finishes 17th

Fabian Ramales was thrilled to run up and down the hills of Holmdel Park.

It was an opportunity he didn’t get last year.

The Southern Regional senior finished 17th in 16:18. Micah Lawson of Rahway won in 15:33.

Ramales missed last year’s MOC with bruised ribs that he suffered in a family car accident.

“This meant a lot,” he said. ‘It was a great experience. It felt great, racing with my team.”

Ramales' effort helped Southern finish seventh as a team. CBA won the team title. Southern’s other top runners were Santino D’Amelio (25th in 16:31), Andrew Bowker (61st in 16:58), Jack DeHart (123rd in 17:57) and Ky Skiendzielewski (125th in 17:57).

Several other Press-area runners also turned in impressive efforts. Nick Scarangelli finished 45th in 16:47. Ryan Taylor of Egg Harbor Township was 76th in 17:05, and John Flammer ran 18:19 to finish 135th.