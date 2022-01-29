Snowstorm cancels Cedar Creek's girls tourney, expected to return next winter

Sometimes, female wrestlers in the Cape-Atlantic League travel hours to wrestle, like Cedar Creek sophomore standout Riley Lerner (25-1), Robert's daughter, who placed second at the individual region and state tournaments last season and already won five titles this winter.

Riley Lerner is an ambassador of the sport, and is always helping girls wrestling grow. She went before the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District's board and lobbied for the Clash at the Creek. Superintendent James Reina loved the idea, and did not want to cancel the event until the massive snowfall was official, Robert Lerner said.

"Like my dad said, we put a lot of work into it," Riley Lerner said. "The school board got on board fast, my (athletic director Karen Cavalieri), my coach (George Cappuccio). We finally had it all set up, and Mother Nature decided not to agree with us."

Most girls that were set to compete in the event have less than 10 matches this season, and that is from lack of varsity matches (boys and girls weight classes differ and can't always wrestle each other and, if a school has girls, they aren't always in the same class) and girls tournaments being too far away.