Snowstorm cancels Cedar Creek's girls tourney, expected to return next winter

The inaugural Clash at the Creek girls wrestling tournament at Cedar Creek High School was scheduled to hit the mat Sunday, but the event was canceled due to the snowstorm that impacted the area.
The event will not be rescheduled as the Pirates have a quad-meet Saturday and records have to be posted for individual seeding later that same day, tournament organizer and Cedar Creek assistant coach Robert Lerner said.
The Clash at the Creek is expected to return next winter, he added.
"From the inception of this, we planned on this being an annual event," Lerner said. "For it to come apart at the last minute after everything we went through, there is a lot of disappointment. But the light at the end of the tunnel, we do it again next year and hopefully it grows into a tournament everyone looks forward to coming to."
The Clash at the Creek was going to be important, especially for female wrestlers in South Jersey, as it creates opportunities and visibility, Lerner added. Girls earn most of their matches in tournaments, which are mainly further north, and don't always compete in varsity matches.
The Cape-Atlantic League nearly doubled its girls wrestlers since last season. Even though the interest has heighten, visibility and opportunities aren’t the same with boys.
Sometimes, female wrestlers in the Cape-Atlantic League travel hours to wrestle, like Cedar Creek sophomore standout Riley Lerner (25-1), Robert's daughter, who placed second at the individual region and state tournaments last season and already won five titles this winter.
Riley Lerner is an ambassador of the sport, and is always helping girls wrestling grow. She went before the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District's board and lobbied for the Clash at the Creek. Superintendent James Reina loved the idea, and did not want to cancel the event until the massive snowfall was official, Robert Lerner said.
"Like my dad said, we put a lot of work into it," Riley Lerner said. "The school board got on board fast, my (athletic director Karen Cavalieri), my coach (George Cappuccio). We finally had it all set up, and Mother Nature decided not to agree with us."
Most girls that were set to compete in the event have less than 10 matches this season, and that is from lack of varsity matches (boys and girls weight classes differ and can't always wrestle each other and, if a school has girls, they aren't always in the same class) and girls tournaments being too far away.
In 2019, only three girls wrestled 30 matches in the state, which most boys achieve each season. The number of matches for girls is getting better, but there are still many ways to improve female opportunities.
The hope was the Clash at the Creek created visibility, provided South Jersey girls more matches and wrestle quality opponents and influence other local schools to create a similar tournament next season.
The latter may have happened.
Two other South Jersey schools are interested in hosting an all-girls tournament based on Robert Lerner's idea for CAL and South Jersey female wrestles, he said.
Delsea Regional assistant coach Steve Jillard had an idea for girls quad-meets next season where individual girls (not teams) can come together and wrestle, Robert Lerner said.
"So, my primary goal for having this tournament has planted a seed, so let's see how it grows," Lerner said. "But we can solidify it and come up with different ideas to get these girls opportunities. I think some outside-the-box thinking will go a long way."
Since the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, sanctioned girls wrestling in 2018, more and more girls have joined the sport.
About 75 wrestlers from 27 schools were expected to wrestle at the event. There would have been more competing, but some were lost due to COVID concerns and other girls tournaments being scheduled for Sunday.
Robert Lerner noted Cavalieri, played an important role in planning the Clash at the Creek, and "supports the girls. … She is just amazing, and we need more ADs doing this and showing their school board this can happen."
"If they don't have the opportunity, what are they here for? It's useless for them to be wrestlers if they are never wrestling," Lerner said. "It makes it hard for our girls. We can't grow without more of these tournaments happening, and that's the biggest thing. Opportunities lead to growth."
Riley agreed. She added that next year, they are planning out extra time to reschedule the event in case another weather-related cancellation happens, especially for the girls who don’t get as many matches. She expressed her appreciation to everyone involved in making this tournament.
"I know personally I hate missing one match with my team," she said." I can't imagine how these girls feel who only have two or three matches under their belt all season. … Even though we couldn’t have it, everyone did so much, and it’s a big deal."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
