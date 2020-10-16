Smith goes for another 300 yards as Spartans beat Vineland

The Holy Spirit High School football team beat Vineland 21-7 at home Friday in a West Jersey Football League game.
A week after his record-setting rushing performance, Spirit senior Patrick Smith finished the game with 37 carries for 333 yards.
Last Saturday, Smith rushed for a Cape-Atlantic League-record 362 yards on 30 carries in a 41-0 win over Cedar Creek. In his last two games, he has rushed for a combined 695 yards.
Smith ran for three touchdowns for the Spartans (3-0), including one from 78 yards out to cap the scoring in the fourth. He also scored from 72 yards out in the first.
Quarterback Trevor Cohen was 4 of 7 passing for 15 yards for the Spartans, No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Gavin Roman had two catches for 12 yards.
For Vineland (0-2), Caleb Gandy threw a 25-yard touchdown to Jonathan Toney.
Vineland; 0 7 0 0—7
Holy Spirit; 7 0 0 14—21
FIRST QUARTER
H— Smith 72 run (Feliciano kick)
SECOND QUARTER
V— Toney 25 pass from Gandy (Garton kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
H— Smith 20 run (Feliciano kick)
H— Smith 78 run (Feliciano kick)
Records— H 3-0, V 0-2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.