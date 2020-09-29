Slimmer sisters aim to bring Faith, Hope and Joy to Ocean City

“It’s crazy,” Joy, 14, said. “To have the opportunity to play with both of my sisters, outside of training, but playing in an actual game, side-by-side with them, it’s going to be amazing.

“We are really close and connect well at home, and I feel that really shows on the field.”

Joy cannot wait to compete for a decorated program like Ocean City, which has won two sectional titles (2017 and 2019), made seven-consecutive sectional tournament appearances and is 104-35-6 since 2013.

“I’m super excited to play with a team that is this great,” Joy said. “I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m excited for this year.”

Ocean City’s recent success came under former coach Kelly Halliday, who stepped down during the summer. Lisa Cuneo, who was the assistant under Halliday, took over the program.

Cuneo praised the three sisters.

“All three of them are extremely competitive and extremely hard on each other,” Cuneo said. “I’m competitive, as well, so I love the spirit they bring to the program. The team sees them pushing each other and follows suit. They don’t let each other get away with anything, so that helps all of us.