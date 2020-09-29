Slimmer sisters aim to bring Faith, Hope and Joy to Ocean City

Not many programs have siblings playing at the same time.
Most that do might only roster a pair of brothers or sisters.
But the Ocean City High School girls soccer team will have an uncommon trademark this season and feature three sisters — Faith, Hope and Joy Slimmer.
Faith is a senior forward, Hope a junior midfielder, and Joy, a freshman, will play either midfield or forward for the Red Raiders.
And it will be a triple threat worth watching.
“I’m super excited,” said Faith, 17, who added the trio practices together at fields near their Upper Township home. “Not many people can say they get to play with both their younger siblings in high school, or any time at all actually.
“We are best friends. It's as simple as that. We love each other.”
Ocean City will open it season against Wildwood Catholic Academy at 10 a.m. Saturday at Carey Stadium.
Last season, Faith scored 35 goals (which was tied with junior Summer Reimet for the most on the team and a single-season program record), added a team-high 28 assists and helped Ocean City win its first state Group III title.
The returning Press Girls Soccer Player of the Year and NCAA Division I Rutgers University commit also holds the Red Raiders record for career goals (70) and assists (46).
And she anticipates doing even better with her sisters.
“I’m super blessed to incorporate all the talent we have and see how we can combine together and make something happen this year,” Faith said. “There is definitely chemistry there. We connect unlike most because of how well we know each other.”
Hope agreed.
“I’m so excited and very blessed,” said Hope, 16, a second-team Press All-Star last season. “We know each other best, so we are going to really be able to connect on the field. I’m excited to play with both of them.”
Last season, Hope had 14 assists, scored seven goals and helped the Red Raiders (24-1-1) capture the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and CAL National Division titles.
Hope, who already played two seasons alongside Faith, aims for another successful season with her older sister before she graduates.
Hope also anticipates two seasons with Joy.
“We are definitely best friends,” said Hope, who noted the sisters strategize with and help each other improve on a daily basis. “I love them both to death, and we have a connection like no other.”
Joy is looking to her older sisters for guidance and to ease her transition into high school soccer, which “has been great because they look after me and show me what to do.”
“It’s crazy,” Joy, 14, said. “To have the opportunity to play with both of my sisters, outside of training, but playing in an actual game, side-by-side with them, it’s going to be amazing.
“We are really close and connect well at home, and I feel that really shows on the field.”
Joy cannot wait to compete for a decorated program like Ocean City, which has won two sectional titles (2017 and 2019), made seven-consecutive sectional tournament appearances and is 104-35-6 since 2013.
“I’m super excited to play with a team that is this great,” Joy said. “I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m excited for this year.”
Ocean City’s recent success came under former coach Kelly Halliday, who stepped down during the summer. Lisa Cuneo, who was the assistant under Halliday, took over the program.
Cuneo praised the three sisters.
“All three of them are extremely competitive and extremely hard on each other,” Cuneo said. “I’m competitive, as well, so I love the spirit they bring to the program. The team sees them pushing each other and follows suit. They don’t let each other get away with anything, so that helps all of us.
“If the three of them can have the chemistry that the two of them (Faith and Hope) been having, we are in for some good things. It’s a really cool competitive dynamic they bring to the table. We are looking forward to it, and I’m excited for them.”
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Aug. 16 that soccer playoffs will consist of six regions designated by the state Department of Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ocean City, along with the other schools in Cape May County and Atlantic and Cumberland counties, are in the Southeast Region.
There will not be state championships in any fall sports this year.
“It’s upsetting not being able to compete at that level again,” Faith said. “I’m just happy we have a chance to play given everything going on. I want to make the most out of my senior year and my sistes' years, too.”
Along with the Faith, Hope and first-team Press All-Star forward Summer Reimet, second-team and senior defender Suzy Dietrich and senior Kelsey White (D-I William and Mary commit), who received a Press honorable mention in 2019, also return.
“We can’t win states again, which is sad, but we hope to win all the games that we can,” Hope said. “We have lots of talent, so we just need to work hard, even though it’s a different season.”
Over the last few years, the Slimmer name has become synonymous with Ocean City girls soccer.
Joy wants to continue that legacy.
“I’m hoping I have a really good season,” she said. “I’m hoping to get on the scoreboard and follow the lead of my sisters.”
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
