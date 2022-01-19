Skylar Soltis, Casey Collins lead Southern past Cedar Creek: Roundup

For the Chiefs, Jessica Perella scored six. Other scorers included Cami Johnson (five), Karley Jacobs and Autumn Sounders (four each) and Adrianna Capone (two).

Lower Cape May 28, Bridgeton 19: Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 10 for the Caper Tigers (2-5). For the Bulldogs (1-5), Adelina Wilks scored nine. Nijah Tanksley and Theonna Carroll (two each) and Clar'nayja Acevedo and Jamya Mosley (one each) also scored for Bridgeton.

Southern Reg. 48, Brick Memorial 26: Summer Davis scored 16 points for the Rams (4-6). Casey Collins scored 12. Davis and Collins each made a 3-pointer. Cuinn Deely scored eight. Skylar Soltis added seven points. Sarah Lally scored three. Taylor Kelly scored two.

Summer Castiglione scored 16 and made two 3s for Brick Memorial (3-7).

Manchester Twp. 63, Lacey Twp. 61: Manchester came back strong in the second half after being down 29-19 at half. Devyn Quigley led Manchester (6-3) with 31 points, four assists, four blocks and five steals. Amyah Bray scored 23 and grabbed six rebounds.