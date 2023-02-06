Atlantic City High School’s Quanirah Montague scored 18 points, including 11 in the first half, to help the host Vikings beat Holy Spirit 69-38 in girls basketball Monday.

Atlantic City (16-4) is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

The Vikings led 15-8 after the first quarter and 35-20 at halftime. A.C.’s Bridget Roach added 12 points, all in the middle quarters, and Zashira Jackson had nine. Sasha Lemons and Claire Kelly contributed eight apiece, Bryn Swift scored seven, Alexis Gormley four.

For Holy Spirit (15-7), Sabrina Little and Kira Murray scored eight and seven, respectively. Hanna Watson added six, Ella Petrosh four.

Wildwood 49, Lower Cape May Regional 35: Macie McCracken led the host Warriors (15-5) with 25 points and had four rebounds, four assists, eight steals and two blocks. Sinaia Hills scored nine points and had six rebounds. Kaydence Oakley added eight points, and Sophia Wilber contributed six points and seven rebounds. Wildwood led 24-9 after the first quarter.

For Lower (11-8), Kaitlyn McGuigan scored 10. Olivia Lewis and Hailey Elwell added seven and five, respectively.

St. Joseph Academy 44, Oakcrest 19: Cassidy Perri scored 23 to lead the host Wildcats (7-9), and Enca Paranzino had 13. Shyla McLean added eight. For Oakcrest (0-14), Aminah Mullins scored 11, Zarena Buckle four.

Cedar Creek 44, Schalick 28: The visiting Pirates (11-10) led 23-19 at halftime and outscored Schalick 21-9 in the second half. The Cougars dropped to 7-11. No other information was available.

Bishop Eustace 64, Cape May Tech 25: The Crusaders outscored the Hawks 22-6 in the second quarter.

Bishop Eustace improved to 9-12. Cape May Tech fell to 6-9.

Emma Drumm scored a team-high eight for the Hawks. Alyssa Gery scored five, Hayli Estes four. Amanda Daino and Marley Wetzel scored three apiece, and Samantha Kretschmer added two.

Lauren Laratta led the Crusaders with 16 points and got five rebounds. Alaina Staab added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Boys basketball

ACIT 56, Glassboro 45: Nasir Tucker scored 20 for the visiting Red Hawks (18-5) and Jameil Quintana had 15. Zahir Davis-Roberts finished with 10, Yamdry Hernandez five and Desi Stroud four. ACIT led 28-18 at halftime and 45-28 after three quarters. Charles Graves topped Glassboro (8-10) with 17. Jhaisir Harden scored 12, Michael Dougherty six.

Barnegat 60, Seneca 43: Jamari Smith topped all scorers with 20 points for Barnegat (10-12). Cole Toddings had 13, Shawn Javines 12. Mason Krey scored nine, and Kyle Greenleaf had six. The Bengals were up 32-20 at halftime. Caleb Roseboro scored 13 for host Seneca (6-14) and Gavin Tallant had 11.

Wildwood 53, Lower Cape May 44: Junior Hans scored 13, Jordan Fusik 11 and Alex Daniel 10 for the host Warriors.

Wildwood led 19-16 at halftime. The Warriors sealed the victory by outscoring the Caper Tigers 20-13 in the fourth quarter.

Harley Buscham added eight for the Warriors, Ryan Troiano seven. Also scoring for Wildwood (18-4) were Lukas Basile (three) and Brian Cunniff (one).

Macky Bonner led Lower Cape May (18-5) with 14. Jacob Bay got 13. Ty Bonner scored eight, Braswell Thomas six and Mike Cronin three.

Girls swimming

Donovan Catholic 127, Lacey Township 43

At Donovan Catholic, yards

200 Medley Relay: DC (Sophia Markatos, Elena Markatos, Ava Salvatore, Emma Matthews) 2:14.73

200 Freestyle: Victoria Callea DC 2:24.06

200 IM: E. Markatos DC 2:48.08

50 Freestyle: Kaylee McDermott DC 27.38

100 Butterfly: Julianna Pineda DC 1:12.53

100 Freestyle: Emma Conroy DC 1:03.87

500 Freestyle: S. Markatos DC 6:04.71

200 Freestyle Relay: DC (Conroy, McDermott, S. Markatos, Shantel Starling) 2:00.51

100 Backstroke: Callea DC 1:15.30

100 Breaststroke: E. Markatos DC 1:28.99

400 Freestyle Relay: DC (S. Markatos, E. Markatos, Conroy, McDermott) 4:28.04

Records: Lacey 1-6; Donovan Catholic 5-1