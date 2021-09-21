Sixth-ranked Ocean City field hockey team shuts out Millville: Late Monday roundup

Alyssa Gery scored for Tech (0-3) and Hailey Pinto made 14 saves.

BOYS SOCCER

No. 8 Ocean City 4, Mainland Regional 2: John Lindsay scored two goals and added two assists for host Ocean City (4-0), which is ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11.

Lambros Koutsfetsoulis had a goal and two assists, and Ori Levy-Smith also scored. Evan Schweibinz made three saves for the win.

For Mainland (2-1), Alex Wise had a goal and an assist. Jeff Thomas had seven saves.

Lower Cape May Regional 1, Barnegat 0: Miguel Valencia scored in the second half for host Lower (3-0-1). Ryan Anderson made nine saves for the shutout. Barnegat dropped to 1-6.

Hammonton 3, Timber Creek 0: Nick Iuliucci had a goal and an assist for the host Blue Devils (4-1), and Carter Bailey and Tyler Lowe each had one goal.

All the scoring came in the first half. Gavin West and Michael Gehres contributed assists. Chris Volk had three saves for the shutout. Timber Creek fell to 0-5.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL