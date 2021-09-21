Sixth-ranked Ocean City field hockey team shuts out Millville: Late Monday roundup

Ocean City High School’s Brooke Hanley and Tricia Nicoletti scored three and two goals, respectively, to lead the host Red Raiders to a 6-0 victory over Millville 6-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League field hockey game Monday.
O.C. (5-1) is ranked sixth in The Press Elite 11.
Carly Hanin added one goal for the Red Raiders. Julia Neff and Andi Helphenstine had two assists apiece, and Racheli Levy-Smith and Camryn Flynn each had one. Ocean City scored four goals in the second quarter.
Lily Mahabir made 16 saves for Millville (1-2-1).
Pinelands Regional 1, Lacey Township 0: Akayla Palmucci scored the game’s only goal for visiting Pinelands (4-3) in the second quarter. Julia Morrin recorded the shutout with six saves. Maeve Meehan had nine stops for Lacey (4-3).
Absegami 1, Atlantic City 0: Theresa Casalnova scored the game's only goal for host Absegami (2-3) in the second quarter. Vivian Jiang made 18 saves for the shutout. The Vikings fell to 1-4-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Atlantic Christian 4, Cape May Tech 1: Paige Noble scored twice for the host Cougars (3-1), and Reyna Lewis and Alicia O’Donnell each had one goal. Eden Wilson had three assists, and Taylor Sutton made five saves for the win.
Alyssa Gery scored for Tech (0-3) and Hailey Pinto made 14 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 8 Ocean City 4, Mainland Regional 2: John Lindsay scored two goals and added two assists for host Ocean City (4-0), which is ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11.
Lambros Koutsfetsoulis had a goal and two assists, and Ori Levy-Smith also scored. Evan Schweibinz made three saves for the win.
For Mainland (2-1), Alex Wise had a goal and an assist. Jeff Thomas had seven saves.
Lower Cape May Regional 1, Barnegat 0: Miguel Valencia scored in the second half for host Lower (3-0-1). Ryan Anderson made nine saves for the shutout. Barnegat dropped to 1-6.
Hammonton 3, Timber Creek 0: Nick Iuliucci had a goal and an assist for the host Blue Devils (4-1), and Carter Bailey and Tyler Lowe each had one goal.
All the scoring came in the first half. Gavin West and Michael Gehres contributed assists. Chris Volk had three saves for the shutout. Timber Creek fell to 0-5.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hammonton 2, ACIT 1: The Blue Devils took the first and third sets to win the match. Kylie Lipsas had six kills for visiting Hammonton (4-2) and Alyssa Kelsey had 26 digs. Tiffany Paretti had five kills, six digs, seven assists, 11 service points and six aces. Cara Rivera had five kills, 14 digs and seven service points.
For the Red Hawks (1-5), Olivia Magro had six kills and three aces, Myla Domazet added four kills and four aces, and Grace Speer had three kills and four blocks.
Cedar Creek 2, Middle Township 0: The host Pirates upped their season mark to 5-0. The scores were 25-11 and 25-10. Tiernan James had three kills, nine service points and three aces for Cedar Creek. Kileen McNeill added two kills, four service points and three aces. Emily Schieferstein and Lyla Bellino each added three kills. Middle fell to 0-5.
Oakcrest 2, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 1: The Falcons (3-2) won with scores of 25-19, 20-25 and 25-21.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.