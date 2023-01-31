Sixth-ranked Mainland beats Lower Cape May to clinch CAL United title

LINWOOD — Mawali Osunniyi heard from Mainland Regional High School boys basketball coach Dan Williams at halftime Tuesday night.

Osunniyi heard from the Mainland assistants.

He heard from his teammates at the end bench and even from a few spectators.

They all wanted to know why the 6-foot-4 senior didn’t have his usual energy.

Osunniyi played a much more lively second half, scoring seven points and grabbing seven rebounds in the third and fourth quarters to propel Mainland to a 42-31 win over Lower Cape May Regional. The Mustangs (17-2) clinched the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with the win.

“I heard from everyone,” said Osunniyi, who didn’t score and grabbed just one rebound in the first half. “They were like, ‘C’mon, man, you have to pick this up. There’s no energy in you at all.’ They were like, ‘Where’s the energy at? Where’s the energy at?’”

It was extra important for Osunniyi to play with enthusiasm because Mainland was without starting forward Jamie Tyson, who was out sick.

“The coaches told me before the game that you’re the one who has to step up tonight,” Osunniyi said. “Me and Jamie bring the energy, but he’s not here today. I had to bring it all.”

Mainland, which trailed by six at halftime, held Lower scoreless in the third quarter. The Caper Tigers didn’t score their first points of the second half until junior guard Macky Bonner made a 13-foot jumper with 2 minutes, 34 seconds left in the game.

“We were tougher in the second half,” Osunniyi said. “It was a lot of help defense.”

Lower (16-4) has been one of the CAL’s surprise teams. The Caper Tigers have continued to win even without standout forward Archie Lawler, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

The Caper Tigers were at their best during the second quarter. Freshman guard Ty Bonner, Macky’s brother, came off the bench to make a pair of driving layups and a 3-pointer. Bonner had four assists in the quarter, while forward Jacob Bey scored eight points and blocked two shots.

But Lower couldn’t keep that pace up against the stingy Mainland defense.

The Mustangs outscored Lower 14-0 in the third quarter. Osunniyi started the second half by grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring. He was fouled and made the free throw.

Osunniyi scored again in the lane to put Mainland up 25-24 with 5:24 left in the third quarter. The Mustangs never trailed again.

“It just snapped after the first bucket,” Osunniyi said. “It just sparked up from there.”

Lower never got closer than eight points in the fourth quarter. Shaun Williamson, who started in place of the ill Tyson, clinched the win with three breakaway layups in the final 1:42.

Junior guard Tim Travagline led Mainland with 11 points. Junior forward Cohen Cook scored just six points but had six rebounds and three assists. Keaton Loewenstern came off the bench to score eight points and make a pair of 3-pointers.

Mainland, the defending Cape-Atlantic League champion, is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. The United Division title is nice, but the Mustangs were just as happy to keep themselves in position to earn the top seed in the South Jersey Group III playoffs and this year’s CAL Tournament, which starts next week. The CAL seeding committee will meet Thursday.

“Obviously, you want to win anything you can win,” Williams said. “Winning the division is something that’s on the radar. If we wanted to have an argument to be the No. 1 (seed) in the CAL Tournament, we had to win tonight. This is huge for a lot of reasons.”

Scoring

Lower Cape May 5 19 0 7 — 31

Mainland Regional 10 8 14 10 — 42

LCM: Wright 2, M. Bonner 11, Bey 9, T. Bonner 9

M: Cook 6, Travagline 11, Williamson 6, Osunniyi 7, Loewenstern 8, DeBiaso 4