Simola leads Hammonton girls over ACIT: Roundup

The Hammonton High School girls basketball team beat host ACIT 63-47 on Thursday. Shamaya Simola led with 21 points for visiting Hammonton (13-9) and had 12 rebounds and four assists.

Giada Palmieri and Emma Peretti had 19 and 17 points, respectively, and Peretti had 17 rebounds. Ava Divello added six points. Grace Speer scored 29 points for ACIT (9-14). Alani White and Zion Stewart each added four.

Clearview Regional 57, Millville 31: Ana Pellecchia scored 23 points for host Clearview (17-7) and Emma Steidle had 20. For Millville (9-14), San'aa Doss scored 12 points, Aaniyah Street added 10 and Brooke Joslin had six.

Clayton 40, Buena Regional 24: Jordyn Jones led Clayton (10-13) with 15 points. Cami Johnson topped Buena (5-16) with 16 points and Adriana Capone had eight.

Atlantic Christian 56, Cumberland Christian 13: Atlantic Christian's Paige Noble scored 18 points and had five rebounds and four assists in the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference playoff semifinal game. Atlantic Christian has now made the TSCAC girls basketball playoff final eight straight years. Also for the Cougars (16-6), Maddie DeNick added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Evangelina Kim had eight points and six steals.

From Wednesday

Cape May Tech 49, Pleasantville 33: Kennedy Campbell finished with a double-double for Cape May Tech (6-13). She scored 24 points to go with 13 rebounds and four steals. Hailey Pinto scored nine to go with four steals. Alex Garcia scored seven and grabbed six rebounds. Alyssa Gery added nine rebounds, four steals and two points. Izzy Schmucker and McKenna Anderson each scored three.

Khaliyah Haraksin scored nine for the Greyhounds (2-16) Tierra Naylor (eight), Cassidy Tolbert (seven) and Ah’lajziah Gianer (three) also scored for Pleasantville.

Red Bank Regional 50, Lacey Twp. 31: Sarah Zimmerman scored 13 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lions (14-10). Maddie Bell scored 11 and added nine rebounds. Riley Giordano scored four, and Reece Paget three.

Camryn Gardner scored 21 nan had 12 rebounds for Red Bank Regional (13-10).

