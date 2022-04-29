Sienna Walterson homers twice, No. 3 EHT beats No. 7 Cedar Creek 6-1

EGG HARBOR CITY — Sienna Walterson smiles often at the plate.

The Egg Harbor Township High School sophomore has a lot to be happy about.

Walterson hit two home runs to propel the Eagles to a 6-1 win over Cedar Creek in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League softball contenders Friday. Walterson leads EHT with 30 RBIs this season.

“I am very nervous when I go up,” Walterson said. “But I throw on a front, go with a smile and hope for the best.”

EHT's Madison Dollard struck out 10 and pitched all seven innings for the win. Shortstop Madison Biddle made several outstanding plays and hit a home run. Sofia Spatacco had two hits and scored two runs for the Eagles.

EHT had some extra motivation for Friday's game. Cedar Creek beat the Eagles twice last season.

“Cedar Creek is a really good team,” Biddle said. “We came here today to get some redemption.”

EHT and Cedar Creek are both among South Jersey’s top teams. Cedar Creek (15-4) is the defending South Jersey Group II champion and ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. EHT (13-1) is ranked No. 3. The Eagles were coming off their first loss off the season, a 5-4 defeat at fifth-ranked Kingsway Regional on Wednesday.

Walterson and Biddle gave EHT an early lead with solo home runs Friday. Walterson pulled a pitch over the left-field fence in the top of the first.

“I didn’t think it was over,” she said. “I was so happy. I couldn’t stop smiling. I was so excited I put us in the lead early on.”

Biddle lined a pitch well over the right-field fence in the top of the second.

“That was an outside fastball,” Biddle said. “I’ve been working on (hitting) outside pitches. Once I saw it coming, I was so ready to hit it.”

Walterson lined a two-run home run over the center-field fence to give EHT a 5-1 lead in the fifth.

“It was an inside fastball,” she said. “I saw it, and I knew I wanted to crush that ball.”

Dollard did not allow a hit until the fourth inning. She used her curveball to keep the Pirates off-balance.

“It’s my spin,” Dollard said. “Sometimes I goof around and think my curveball is faster than my fastball. It just moves quicker. I don’t know why.”

When the Pirates did put the ball in play, Biddle was there to snag it more often than not .

She made a diving catch of a pop-up in the bottom of the first. Biddle twice caught a line drive and then threw across the diamond to double a Cedar Creel runner off first base.

“She’s my best friend,” Dollard said of Biddle. “I call her name out when a ball is hit. She covers so much ground.”

Friday's game could be the first of two meetings between EHT an Cedar Creek. The could conceivably play again in the CAL Tournament.

The Eagles said the win gets them back on the right track after the Kingsway loss.

“We knew Kingsway was a great team,” Dollard said. “This win (over Cedar Creek) builds our confidence for playoffs.”

