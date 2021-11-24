Before every high school football game, referees ask teams one question.

“Who’s your get back coach?”

For Holy Spirit, that guy is assistant coach Joe Ailes. He prowls the sidelines during games reminding players and coaches to literally get back from the playing field.

The sidelines can be an emotional place.

“It’s definitely chaotic,” said Holy Spirit senior defensive back Eric Roman. “We have a great get back coach in coach Ailes. He does a great job of getting everybody back and hyped up. It’s just human nature to gravitate toward one of your teammates (on the field) when they made a great play.”

A disorderly sideline can draw a penalty at a key moment in the game. Ailes is loud. He sometimes speaks in rhymes.

“Get back behind the blue line,” he tells the Spartans, “and you’ll be fine.”

Ailes is sometimes so focused on keeping the Spartans in check on the sideline, he misses what’s happening on the field. He hears a roar and has to ask, “Who was that penalty on?” or “Who made the big play?”

“I’m paying more attention to what’s in back of me than what’s in front of me,” said Ailes, who is also Spirit’s strength coach. “Sometimes it gets so crazy. The players keep inching up, inching up.”

Players and coaches can’t help but be drawn toward the field.

The game looks quicker and more physical from the sidelines than it does from the stands. One can almost feel the speed of a running back as he turns the corner for a big gain and hear the collision when he is tackled.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind experience,” said St. Augustine Prep senior wide receiver/defensive back Nasir Hill. “There’s nothing else like it.”

Players on the sideline can impact the game even though they’re not playing.

Long Branch threw a deep pass in its South Jersey Group IV semifinal against Ocean City on Nov. 12.

Red Raiders defensive back Sean Mazzitelli chased after the open receiver. The Ocean City sideline shouted “Ball!” Mazzitelli heard that and turned his head at the right moment to make the interception and propel the Red Raiders to a 45-10 win.

“We want our sideline engaged,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “The kids who aren’t playing are contributors, too. You spend so much time practicing. You only get a dozen games if you’re lucky. The last thing I want those guys on the sideline doing is standing passively.”

The sidelines are also a place for adjustments. Players come off the field, catch their breath and change strategy.

“When you come off the field and talk to the coach, it feels like the coach is the only person in the world,” Roman said. “You don’t want to hear anybody else but them.”

Teams are now able to record the game while it’s going on and review it on a tablet on the sideline after every play.

“A kid will come off the field after something has happened and when he goes over to the bench, we can go over to him with the iPad and show him what happened,” Smith said. “They see it on the iPad, and it’s a lot more meaningful for them to be able to see it rather than just us telling him.”

For many involved, Thursday’s Thanksgiving rivalry games will be their last time on a football sideline as a player. They will rarely again be that close to the game they have played for years.

“It’s the greatest thing ever,” Roman said, “high school football is.”

And there’s no better place to experience it than the sidelines.

Just remember to get back.

