Siblings go head-to-head, Cedar Creek girls, Absegami boys win in rival swim meet

MAYS LANDING — Sibling rivalries were in the spotlight Saturday.

Kendra Canale is a junior on the Cedar Creek High School girls swimming team, and Abdel Mohamed is a sophomore on the boys side. Gianna Canale, Kendra’s older sister, is an assistant coach for Absegami. Ali Mohamed, a senior who is Abdel’s older brother, competes for the Braves boys team.

The teams and siblings collided Saturday at the George L. Hess Educational Complex. The Pirates girls earned an 111-57 victory in the girls meet; the Braves won the boys meet 110-55.

“I really do enjoy it,” said Kendra about swimming against a team her older sister helps coach.

On Saturday, Kendra swam a leg in two winning relays, won the 100-meter backstroke and placed second in the 200 individual medley.

“It instills sort of a feeling of competitive friendliness between us that we already had and that we are able to bring to the sport we both love,” she said.

Gianna, 22, just started as an assistant this season under Jim Winkler. The 22-year-old swam for Cedar Creek. Gianna and Kendra were excited but also a little nervous for this meet, the elder sister said.

“We knew it was happening; it was just a matter of when,” Gianna said. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’m just glad I get to watch her still and watch all these other kids improve and learn about swimming. I want to try to pass on what I know.”

The sisters were happy the meet came early in the season.

“It’s all friendly,” said the 16-year-old Kendra.

The Mohamed brothers, Abdel and Ali, swam together during the meet’s first break, which is a cool down.

The brothers competed in the 100 breaststroke, racing in lanes next to each other. Ali was second overall in 1 minute 25.89 seconds but defeated his brother, who finished less than a second later in 1:26.47.

“I got really tired at the end,” Abdel said. “I wanted to beat him, but I knew he was going to win. But I had it in the back of my mind that if I did beat him, it would have been really cool and really funny.

“It’s really cool. When I’m swimming, I see him right next to me. Caching up to me and beating me. I want to beat him, but at the same time it’s kind of funny he is beating me because he is my older brother.”

Cedar Creek and Absegami, along with Oakcrest, are in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District. Abdel and Ali live in Galloway Township, and most students there go to Absegami.

But each school offers a magnet program for which students can apply. Absegami has computer science, which Ali wanted, and Cedar Creek offers engineering, which Abdel wanted.

“It’s really cool to swim against him,” said Ali, who noted they also have competed against their older brother, Omar, who graduated from Cedar Creek this year. Omar beat Ali. “But this year, I beat (Abdel). It’s kind of like a tradition that we verse each other.”

The brothers swam on the same youth club team.

“It’s just a rivalry we have,” Ali said.

Mark Canale, the father of Kendra and Gianna, works security at Absegami. He attended the meet with his wife, Sue, to cheer on his daughters. Mark wore a Pirates swim shirt and a Braves hat because he wanted to represent both daughters, the Cedar Creek program and the kids he sees at Absegami.

The Canale family is from the Cologne section of Galloway Township, where students can choose to attend Absegami or Cedar Creek. Kendra and Gianna, along with their other sister, Marlee, a sophomore swimmer for the University of Maine, all chose the environmental magnet program at Cedar Creek.

“It’s very cool and I am very proud and happy for them because they are doing stuff they really enjoy to do,” Mark said of Kendra and Gianna. “I’m just here to support them both.”

The meet

The Absegami boys won every race Saturday.

The Braves’ Gerard Traynor, Jesse Bown, Adam Bailey and Myles Smalls won the 200 medley relay in 2:01.37. Bailey won the 200 freestyle (2:10.65) and 100 freestyle (57.80). Traynor finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.51) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.56).

Traynor, Ali Mohamed, Smalls and Bailey won the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.03).

“I think everyone is pleased with the outcome,” Gianna Canale said.

Cedar Creek lost a bunch of seniors to graduation this spring.

“It was a good match,” Abdel said.

In the girls meet, Kendra Canale, Logan Roesch, Lauren Rhodes and Amber Klose won the 200 medley relay in 2:22. Klose won the 50 freestyle (29.48) and the 100 freestyle (1:06.52). Canale, Faith Klose, Abby Clapp and Amber Klose won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:07.93.

Absegami’s Stephanie Ruales won the 200 freestyle (2:33.17) and the 100 butterfly (1:24.00). Samia Ghazaz won the 200 individual medley (2:33.48) and the 400 freestyle (5:07.12).

“I enjoy meets like this because we are able to play against each other and keep everything very, very friendly,” Kendra Canale said.

PHOTOS Absegami vs. Cedar Creek boys, girls swim meets