Shorthanded Warriors fall to Gloucester

The Wildwood High School football team lost 37-6 to Gloucester City in a West Jersey Football League Freedom Division matchup in Wildwood on Thursday.
Wildwood’s lone touchdown was a 51-yard pass from Ernie Troiano to Greg Mitchell. The Warriors (0-2), who only had 17 active players for the game, trailed 17-6 at the half.
Gloucester improved to 2-0.
No other information was available from this game.
— Press staff reports
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.