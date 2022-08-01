Shortage of officials still big problem, so NJSIAA launches recruitment initiative with $300 rebates

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has launched an initiative to recruit new officials for the high school sports it oversees.

The governing body for most high school sports in the state said Monday it has started a program that will provide a $300 rebate to any new official who joins an NJSIAA-recognized officials chapter and completes all the requirements for certification.

"Officiating is a great way to give back to your community,” Tony Maselli, the NJSIAA's chief operating officer, said in a statement. “For those who are committed to helping young people, while also being fans of athletics, officiating games is an ideal way to teach sportsmanship and help teenagers learn valuable life lessons.”

Across the state and country, the number of high school officials and referees has continued to decline for various reasons, including age and mistreatment from fans and coaches. The National Federation of High School Sports estimates 50,000 high school officials, or about 20%, have resigned since 2008.

The National Association of Sports Officials reports registration of new officials across the country is down about 30% for this upcoming scholastic season, the NJSIAA said. The shortage of officials causes postponements, rescheduling and cancellations.

The rebate is intended to cover all or almost all start-up costs for a new official, including registration and uniform purchase, the release said. To register or learn more about becoming an official, go to njsiaa.org/officials.

“New officials have an opportunity to make a huge, positive difference in the lives of young people," Mark Bitar, the NJSIAA officials recruiting coordinator, said in the release. "And, beyond providing a significant service to others, officiating offers an opportunity to make extra income, stay in shape and expand your personal network.”