The Shore Conference released its 2020 high school football schedule on Thursday that includes a six-week period from Oct. 2 to Nov. 6.
The conference, which includes Pinelands Regional, Southern Regional, Barnegat and Lacey Township, will not include divisions or championships. The schedules have also been set up so that schools can face geographic rivals and schools of similar size and ability.
Each school will play six games, except for Pinelands Regional, which will have a bye on Nov. 6.
Here is the schedule for each of the schools in The Press area.
Southern Regional: Oct. 2 vs. Brick Township; Oct. 9 at Brick Memorial; Oct. 16 vs. Toms River North; Oct. 23 vs. Toms River South; Oct. 30 at Donovan Catholic and Nov. 6 vs. Central Regional.
Barnegat: Oct. 2 at Pinelands Regional; Oct. 9 at Shore Regional; Oct. 16 vs. Central Regional; Oct. 23 at Manchester Township; Oct. 30 vs. Lacey Township and Nov. 6 vs. Manasquan.
Lacey Township: Oct. 2 vs. Manchester Township; Oct. 9 at Pinelands Regional; Oct. 16 vs. Brick Memorial; Oct. 23 at Central Regional; Oct. 30 at Barnegat; Nov. 6 vs Freehold Township.
Pinelands Regional: Oct. 2 vs. Barnegat; Oct. 9 vs. Lacey Township; Oct. 16 at Manchester Township; Oct. 23 at Lakewood; Oct. 31 vs. Central Regional; Nov. 6 bye.
Two weeks of post-season games will follow Nov. 13-22 and the season will conclude Thanksgiving week for schools that still want to play those rivalry games.
The conference also released schedules for six other fall sports on Thursday.
