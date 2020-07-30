Southern vs Vineland football

Vineland vs Southern Regional in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional High School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

The Shore Conference released its 2020 high school football schedule on Thursday that includes a six-week period from Oct. 2 to Nov. 6.

The conference, which includes Pinelands Regional, Southern Regional, Barnegat and Lacey Township, will not include divisions or championships. The schedules have also been set up so that schools can face geographic rivals and schools of similar size and ability.

Each school will play six games, except for Pinelands Regional, which will have a bye on Nov. 6.

Here is the schedule for each of the schools in The Press area.

Southern Regional: Oct. 2 vs. Brick Township; Oct. 9 at Brick Memorial; Oct. 16 vs. Toms River North; Oct. 23 vs. Toms River South; Oct. 30 at Donovan Catholic and Nov. 6 vs. Central Regional.

Barnegat: Oct. 2 at Pinelands Regional; Oct. 9 at Shore Regional; Oct. 16 vs. Central Regional; Oct. 23 at Manchester Township; Oct. 30 vs. Lacey Township and Nov. 6 vs. Manasquan.

Lacey Township: Oct. 2 vs. Manchester Township; Oct. 9 at Pinelands Regional; Oct. 16 vs. Brick Memorial; Oct. 23 at Central Regional; Oct. 30 at Barnegat; Nov. 6 vs Freehold Township.

Pinelands Regional: Oct. 2 vs. Barnegat; Oct. 9 vs. Lacey Township; Oct. 16 at Manchester Township; Oct. 23 at Lakewood; Oct. 31 vs. Central Regional; Nov. 6 bye.

Download PDF 2020 Shore Conference football Game-Sked.pdf

Two weeks of post-season games will follow Nov. 13-22 and the season will conclude Thanksgiving week for schools that still want to play those rivalry games.

The conference also released schedules for six other fall sports on Thursday.

   

Contact: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

