GIRLS SOCCER | S.J. COACHES ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT

Shawnee girls soccer tops O.C. in S.J. Coaches Tournament

The Ocean City High School girls soccer team played a 0-0 game with host Shawnee on Monday in a South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament quarterfinal, but the Red Raiders lost 4-3 in the penalty kicks round.

The sixth-seeded Red Raiders, defending champions of the tournament and ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, fell to 10-0-2 since a penalty-kicks game is officially listed as a tie. Shawnee, seeded third and fifth in the Elite 11, is 12-3-1.

“I thought we had the upper hand in the second half, but it was pretty even and both teams had a about the same amount of chances,” Ocean City coach Lisa Cuneo said. “Both teams went with set plays on corners. The returnees (from last year’s 20-1-1 team) are working hard and playing well, considering we lost our two main components (state scoring leader Summer Reimet and assists leader Hope Slimmer) to graduation. Both are now playing well on the collegiate level.

“Shawnee is in Group III this year, so you could see (a rematch) as a potential final in (South Jersey) Group III.”

Ocean City senior goalie Tori Vliet made 12 saves during regulation and the two overtimes, and Renegades keeper Mackenzie Borbi made eight.

Shawnee will play 10th-seeded Cherry Hill West on Wednesday at DeCou Fields in Cherry Hill in a South Jersey Coaches Tournament semifinal. Cherry Hill West beat second-seeded Rancocas Valley 2-1 in its quarterfinal.

In the penalty kicks round, the Red Raiders started well as junior Zoey Lappin and sophomore Coryn McDonnell both scored. Ocean City’s third shooter, sophomore Brooke Liebrand, shot to the right, but Borbi made the save. Then O.C. junior Ashley Rhodes scored, but junior Mckenna Chisholm shot wide right. Shawnee, which scored on its first four PKs, didn’t have to take a fifth.

Ocean City will host Hammonton at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference game. The Red Raiders, top-seeded in the CAL Tournament, will host the winner between Cedar Creek and Holy Spirit on Thursday in a semifinal game.

Contact Guy Gargan:

609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

