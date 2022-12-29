Shawnee girls defeat Mainland to win Score at the Shore title: Roundup

The Shawnee High School girls basketball team beat previously unbeaten Mainland Regional 43-31 on Thursday in the championship game of the Score at the Shore Tournament at Southern Regional.

The Renegades (7-1), No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, trailed fourth-ranked Mainland 11-10 after eight minutes, but outscored the Mustangs 15-2 in the second quarter.

Avery Kessler led Shawnee with 18 points, including six in the second quarter. Nia Scott added eight points. Nicole Miller scored five of her seven points in the second quarter. Taylor Tchou added six points, Avery Dunbar had four.

Shawnee led 32-23 after three quarters and hit nine of 14 foul shots in the fourth quarter and outscored Mainland 11-8.

Ava Mazur scored 12 points for the Mustangs (6-1) and twin Bella Mazur had nine. Jane Meade added six points, including four in the fourth quarter, and Kasey Bretones had four.

Fifth-place game

Middle Twp. 53, Jackson Memorial 36: Jada Elston scored 18 for the Panthers (6-2). Madison Palek scored 10, McKenzie Palek and Isabelle Toland each added six. Hannah Cappelletti (five), Mia Elisano (four) and Gabriella Cruz and Iyanna Bennett (two each) also scored. Kamile Makselyte scored 10 for Jackson (4-3).

Seventh-place game

Neptune 59, Southern Reg. 42: Christa Ramos scored 26 for Neptune (2-4), and Bre Evans added 13. For Southern (1-5), Casey Collins scored 20. Christina Caiazzo (10), Samantha Russell (seven) and Lindsey Kelly (five) also scored.

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Al “The General” Melini Showcase

Our Lady of Mercy 52, Saint Dominic Academy 25: Madelynn Bernhardt scored 17 to go with four rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Villagers (2-2). Angelina Dragone scored 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Sophie Sacco added seven points, including two 3s. Savannah Prescott (six), Drew Coyle (five), Allison Aldrich (two) and Eriana Fedee (one) also scored. Maddie Brangian scored seven for Saint Dominic.

Jay Craven Memorial Showcase

Cheltenham (Pa.) 50, Lower Cape May 19: Kaitlyn McGuigan scored five for the Caper Tigers (2-2). Janaya Elam (four), Alex Vogt and Olivia Lewis (three) and Jazzy Serrano and Hailey Elwell (two each) also scored. For Cheltenham, Paige Powell scored a game-high 12.

Tony Calogero Memorial Showcase

Marple-Newtown (Pa.) 32, Wildwood 28: Brooke Impriano scored a team-leading 12 for Marple-Newtown, which led 11-10 at halftime. Macie McCracken scored a game-high 13 for the Warriors (3-2). Sophia Wilber (six), Kaydence Oakley (four), Angela Wilber (three) and Sinaia Hills (two) also scored.

Showcase Game

Cape May Tech 45, Oakcrest 20: Alyssa Gery scored 13 for the Hawks (2-1). McKenna Anderson scored eight, Amanda Daino scored seven. Emma Drum (six), Mylee Moore and Sam Kretschmer (four each) and Marley Wetzel also scored.

Aminah Mullins scored 15 for the Falcons (0-5). Nazeerah Allen-Mozelle scored five.

Showcase game

Absegami 49, Penns Grove 27: Reese Downey topped all scorers with 23 points for Absegami (5-2). Julia Hartman added eight points, and Chiamaka Wokocha and Analise Myles each had five. Jaidah Garrett scored four points. The Braves led 15-5 after the first quarter. Za'Mylah Seda-Owens scored and Jameelyonna Horace each scored 10 points for Penns Grove (4-1).

SJIBT Holiday Showcase Classic

Moorestown 42, Hammonton 39: Analyse Intenzo and Ellia Oteri each scored 10 for the Quakers (5-1). Mae Murphy and Intenzo each grabbed six rebounds. For the Blue Devils (2-4), Emma Peretti scored a game-high 17 to go with 12 rebounds and four blocks. Ava Divello scored eight to go with six rebounds. Giada Palmieri scored eight. Shamaya Simola had six steals, four rebounds and four points. Kiley Kozlowski scored two.

WOBM Classic

Toms River South 46, Lacey Twp. 44: Emma Wagner scored a game-high 24 for Toms River South (2-4). For the Lions (2-5), Ava Schmidt scored 15, and Reece Paget added 10. Paget grabbed six rebounds to go with five assists, five steals and steals blocks. Brooke Schmidt scored eight. Riley Mahan (four), Marissa Flores (three) and Kay Choice (two) and Brooklynn Bell (two) also scored.

Doane Academy Holiday Tournament

Atlantic Christian 43, Little Flower Catholic School 38: Paige Noble scored 11 and had three steals for the Cougars (7-3). Evangelina Kim scored 10 and grabbed six rebounds. Gianna Flynn scored 10 to go with three rebounds and three assists. Reyna Lewis had seven points, six rebounds and two assists. Becca Kelley scored five and had three assists.

Atlantic Christian plays in the championship at Noon on Friday.

Boys basketball

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

Bernie McCracken Memorial Bracket consolation game

Cumberland Regional 71, Cape May Tech 34: Derek Mosley and Ethan Turner scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the Colts (3-2). Qua'Yon Nock added 12 points and Lucas Weist had 11. Ahmad Smith-Taylor contributed five points and Nahiem Cabarrus had four. Cumberland led 13-11 after one quarter, and were up 31-19 at halftime.

For Tech (0-5), Alec Dooley led with 13 points. Adam Dille scored five points and Chance Ginyard had four.

Girls wrestling

Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner captured the 126-pound title at Lady Clipper Classic at Clayton High School. The junior went 3-0 in the tournament, and also won the Most Outstanding Wrestler award. Buena Regional's Shae Aretz placed second at 132. The freshman went 2-1 in the event.

Holy Spirit’s Alex Graffius took home her second championship of the week with a dominant performance at the Rumble at the Pines at Lakewood High School. She pinned her way through the 132 class, winning the title. Graffius also won the Gloucester City Holiday Tournament on Monday for the second straight year.