Shawn McCarthy scores for Millville in win over Bridgeton: Roundup

Shawn McCarthy scored to lead Millville High School to a 1-0 win over Bridgeton in a Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer game Friday.
Matthew Sooy made four saves for the Thunderbolts, who improved to 3-1.
Bridgeton (1-2) had four shots on goal.
Oakcrest 1, Cedar Creek 0: Andrae Johnson scored the game’s only goal. Kyle O’Connor made five saves for the shutout.
Mainland Reg. 5, Absegami 1: Aidan Clark scored three goals for Mainland (2-0). Alex Wise and John Batty each scored one. Ethan Rovins, Christian Rodgers and Jackson Waters each had an assist. Ryan Kopervos made six saves.
Ryan Kopervos made six saves for Absegami (0-5).
Egg Harbor Twp. 1, Atlantic City 0: Jude Ubran scored the only goal with an assist from Jackson Griffith. Brett Barnes made one save in the shutout. Robert Fishbein made 10 saves for Atlantic City (0-3).
Hammonton 5, Vineland 0: Carter Bailey and Gavi West each scored two goals. Tyler Lowe had a goal and an assist. Marco Schiano had two assists.
Atlantic Christian 4, Gloucester 0: Devin Tridente and Manny Johnson each scored one goal and had one assist. Nathan Stein and Alec Stein each scored one goal.
Buena Reg. 7, Wildwood 0: Anthony Delgado and Charles Saglimbeni each scored two goals. Eduardo Ramales, Javan DelValle and Brandon Echevarria each scored one. Ethan Ennis and Jake Harris had two assists each. Buena (2-2) had 18 shots on goal.
Girls soccer
Cedar Creek 3, Oakcrest 1: Corinne Morgan and Ashley Nicolichia each had a goal and an assist in the win on Friday. Alina Alcantara also had one goal. Cedar Creek (2-1) had 15 shots on goal. Jayda Shehadi scored once for Oakcrest (0-4-1). Gabrielle Gibson made 12 saves.
Atlantic Christian 6, Gloucester 3: Paige Noble, Eden Wilson and Alicia O’Donnell each scored twice. Sophia Johnson had three assists and Eden Wilson had one. Taylor Sutton made 10 saves. Isabella Ipri, Emma Cudjik and Lillian Fleming each scored one for Gloucester.
Field hockey
Gloucester Tech 3, Pennsville 1: Jewell Mazahreh scored two goals and Zoe Lucibello scored one and had two assists. Kassandra Perez-Rivera made six saves for Gloucester (4-2). Pennsville had seven shots on goal. Faith Penn scored one.
Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Buena Reg. 0: Lower Cape May’s (3-1) Alyssa Lemmon scored two goals. Maggie Boyle scored one goal and had two assists. Maddie Schiffbauer and Alex McGay each had one assist.
Lacey Twp. 2, Jackson Liberty 0: Lacey’s (4-1) Caitlyn Voskanyan had a goal and an assist. Delaney Dittenhofer scored one. Maeve Meehan made three saves. Sarah Duke made nine saves or Jackson Liberty (0-3).
Mainland Reg. 5, Atlantic City 3: Elaina Dinofa scored two goals in the first half. Julianna Medina scored two goals in the second half to secure the win for Mainland (3-1-1). Eva Blanco scored one goal. Farley O’Brien made three saves. Maggie Eidt scored two goals for Atlantic City (1-3). Grace Discher scored one. Mia D’Arco made six saves.
Girls tennis results
Ocean City 5, Hammonton 0
Singles—Alexis Allegretto d. Emily Waters 6-4, 6-2; Catherine Stempin d. Tzaferos Krista 6-1, 6-2; Charis Holmes d. Ava Rodio 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles—Noele Graham-Ciera Howard d. Olivia Falciani-Grace Derosa 7-2, 6-2; Paige Brown-Taylor Pontari d. Adrianna Palamore-Natalie Sole 6-4, 6-4.
Records—O.C. 7-1, Hammonton 2-3.
Egg Harbor Twp. 5, Millville 0
Singles—Jamie Theophall d. Emily Bishop 6-3, 6-2; Lauren Theophall d. Arielis Martinez 6-3, 6-2; Tiffany Tran d. Cheyanna Snyder 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles—Emma Lynch-Payton Colbert EH d. LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoone 6-0, 6-3; Leona Lam-Ema Cadacio d. Chloe Martinez-Sarah Armington 6-2, 6-0.
