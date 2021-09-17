Shawn McCarthy scores for Millville in win over Bridgeton: Roundup

Buena Reg. 7, Wildwood 0: Anthony Delgado and Charles Saglimbeni each scored two goals. Eduardo Ramales, Javan DelValle and Brandon Echevarria each scored one. Ethan Ennis and Jake Harris had two assists each. Buena (2-2) had 18 shots on goal.

Girls soccer

Cedar Creek 3, Oakcrest 1: Corinne Morgan and Ashley Nicolichia each had a goal and an assist in the win on Friday. Alina Alcantara also had one goal. Cedar Creek (2-1) had 15 shots on goal. Jayda Shehadi scored once for Oakcrest (0-4-1). Gabrielle Gibson made 12 saves.

Atlantic Christian 6, Gloucester 3: Paige Noble, Eden Wilson and Alicia O’Donnell each scored twice. Sophia Johnson had three assists and Eden Wilson had one. Taylor Sutton made 10 saves. Isabella Ipri, Emma Cudjik and Lillian Fleming each scored one for Gloucester.

Field hockey

Gloucester Tech 3, Pennsville 1: Jewell Mazahreh scored two goals and Zoe Lucibello scored one and had two assists. Kassandra Perez-Rivera made six saves for Gloucester (4-2). Pennsville had seven shots on goal. Faith Penn scored one.