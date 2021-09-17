 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shawn McCarthy scores for Millville in win over Bridgeton: Roundup
0 comments
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Shawn McCarthy scores for Millville in win over Bridgeton: Roundup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivesoccer.jpg

Shawn McCarthy scored to lead Millville High School to a 1-0 win over Bridgeton in a Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer game Friday.

Matthew Sooy made four saves for the Thunderbolts, who improved to 3-1.

Bridgeton (1-2) had four shots on goal.

Oakcrest 1, Cedar Creek 0: Andrae Johnson scored the game’s only goal. Kyle O’Connor made five saves for the shutout.

Mainland Reg. 5, Absegami 1: Aidan Clark scored three goals for Mainland (2-0). Alex Wise and John Batty each scored one. Ethan Rovins, Christian Rodgers and Jackson Waters each had an assist. Ryan Kopervos made six saves.

Ryan Kopervos made six saves for Absegami (0-5).

Egg Harbor Twp. 1, Atlantic City 0: Jude Ubran scored the only goal with an assist from Jackson Griffith. Brett Barnes made one save in the shutout. Robert Fishbein made 10 saves for Atlantic City (0-3).

Hammonton 5, Vineland 0: Carter Bailey and Gavi West each scored two goals. Tyler Lowe had a goal and an assist. Marco Schiano had two assists.

Atlantic Christian 4, Gloucester 0: Devin Tridente and Manny Johnson each scored one goal and had one assist. Nathan Stein and Alec Stein each scored one goal.

Buena Reg. 7, Wildwood 0: Anthony Delgado and Charles Saglimbeni each scored two goals. Eduardo Ramales, Javan DelValle and Brandon Echevarria each scored one. Ethan Ennis and Jake Harris had two assists each. Buena (2-2) had 18 shots on goal.

Girls soccer

Cedar Creek 3, Oakcrest 1: Corinne Morgan and Ashley Nicolichia each had a goal and an assist in the win on Friday. Alina Alcantara also had one goal. Cedar Creek (2-1) had 15 shots on goal. Jayda Shehadi scored once for Oakcrest (0-4-1). Gabrielle Gibson made 12 saves.

Atlantic Christian 6, Gloucester 3: Paige Noble, Eden Wilson and Alicia O’Donnell each scored twice. Sophia Johnson had three assists and Eden Wilson had one. Taylor Sutton made 10 saves. Isabella Ipri, Emma Cudjik and Lillian Fleming each scored one for Gloucester.

Field hockey

Gloucester Tech 3, Pennsville 1: Jewell Mazahreh scored two goals and Zoe Lucibello scored one and had two assists. Kassandra Perez-Rivera made six saves for Gloucester (4-2). Pennsville had seven shots on goal. Faith Penn scored one.

Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Buena Reg. 0: Lower Cape May’s (3-1) Alyssa Lemmon scored two goals. Maggie Boyle scored one goal and had two assists. Maddie Schiffbauer and Alex McGay each had one assist.

Lacey Twp. 2, Jackson Liberty 0: Lacey’s (4-1) Caitlyn Voskanyan had a goal and an assist. Delaney Dittenhofer scored one. Maeve Meehan made three saves. Sarah Duke made nine saves or Jackson Liberty (0-3).

Mainland Reg. 5, Atlantic City 3: Elaina Dinofa scored two goals in the first half. Julianna Medina scored two goals in the second half to secure the win for Mainland (3-1-1). Eva Blanco scored one goal. Farley O’Brien made three saves. Maggie Eidt scored two goals for Atlantic City (1-3). Grace Discher scored one. Mia D’Arco made six saves.

Girls tennis results

Ocean City 5, Hammonton 0

Singles—Alexis Allegretto d. Emily Waters 6-4, 6-2; Catherine Stempin d. Tzaferos Krista 6-1, 6-2; Charis Holmes d. Ava Rodio 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles—Noele Graham-Ciera Howard d. Olivia Falciani-Grace Derosa 7-2, 6-2; Paige Brown-Taylor Pontari d. Adrianna Palamore-Natalie Sole 6-4, 6-4.

Records—O.C. 7-1, Hammonton 2-3.

Egg Harbor Twp. 5, Millville 0

Singles—Jamie Theophall d. Emily Bishop 6-3, 6-2; Lauren Theophall d. Arielis Martinez 6-3, 6-2; Tiffany Tran d. Cheyanna Snyder 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles—Emma Lynch-Payton Colbert EH d. LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoone 6-0, 6-3; Leona Lam-Ema Cadacio d. Chloe Martinez-Sarah Armington 6-2, 6-0.

Records—Millville 2-5, EHT 4-1

Girls tennis results

Ocean City 5, Hammonton 0

Singles—Alexis Allegretto d. Emily Waters 6-4, 6-2; Catherine Stempin d. Tzaferos Krista 6-1, 6-2; Charis Holmes d. Ava Rodio 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles—Noele Graham-Ciera Howard d. Olivia Falciani-Grace Derosa 7-2, 6-2; Paige Brown-Taylor Pontari d. Adrianna Palamore-Natalie Sole 6-4, 6-4.

Records—O.C. 7-1, Hammonton 2-3.

Egg Harbor Twp. 5, Millville 0

Singles—Jamie Theophall d. Emily Bishop 6-3, 6-2; Lauren Theophall d. Arielis Martinez 6-3, 6-2; Tiffany Tran d. Cheyanna Snyder 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles—Emma Lynch-Payton Colbert EH d. LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McLoone 6-0, 6-3; Leona Lam-Ema Cadacio d. Chloe Martinez-Sarah Armington 6-2, 6-0.

Records—Millville 2-5, EHT 4-1

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News