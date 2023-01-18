Shamar Cox scores at buzzer, leads St. Joseph over Ocean City: Late Tuesday roundup

Shamar Cox made a layup at the buzzer Tuesday to lead the St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team to a 62-60 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

The Wildcats (8-5) led 35-34 at halftime, but trailed 51-45 after three quarters. St. Joseph our scored the Red Raiders (5-8) 17-9 in the fourth.

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 26, including five 3s, for the Wildcats. Devon Theophile grabbed 28 rebounds, scored 14 and blocked four shots. Will Spross scored seven to go with four assists. Cox scored five and had two steals. Jared Demara finished with five rebounds, four blocks and three points. Aidan Hopson had four points and four rebounds, and Jason Umosella scored three.

Sean Sakers and Patrick Grimley each scored 17 for Ocean City. Omero Chevere scored 12, Dylan Schlatter added eight, and Ben McGonigle scored six.

Egg Harbor Twp. 84, Wildwood Catholic 49: DJ Germann scored 21, including his 1,00th career point, for the Eagles (12-3). He added six rebounds and two steals. Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 19 to go with six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Keion Elliot and Jamil Wilkins each scored 13. Jayden Dixon scored seven, and Jake Karp added three. Justin Moore, Noah Holliday and Christian Rando each scored two.

Justin Harper scored 19 and added 16 rebounds for the Crusaders (3-12). Ryan McGrath scored 11. Charlie Dunner (six), Keishawn Russell (four), Jimmy Kane, Jah Walker, Tayshaun Jackson and Manny Weaver (two each) and Pat Bean (one) also scored. Russell added five rebounds.

Cedar Creek 57, Vineland 48: Jeffrey Marano scored for 12 the Pirates (7-9). Landon Kurz scored seven, and Michael Ferriola-Brosh added six. Zaire Pilgrim and Ryan Manning scored four.

Nazir Rowell scored 19 for the Fighting Clan (1-9). James Hitchens Jr. scored seven, and Breon Herbert added three. Kyelle Ruiz and Sencere Chandler each scored two.

No. 11 Lower Cape May Reg. 82, Oakcrest 47: Ty Bonner scored 16 for the Caper Tigers (11-1), who are No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. He made four 3s and added three rebounds and three assists. Jacob Bey scored 15 to go with nine rebounds and four steals. Macky Bonner scored 12 and had 10 assists. Mike Cronin scored 10, and John Fernandez added eight. Eulis Carter scored seven and had four rebounds. Braswell Thomas scored six to go with three rebounds and three assists. Kamauri Wright scored four, and Brayden Melo added two.

Darrell Newton scored 22 for the Falcons (4-7). Darryl Gause scored six, and Jaiden Santiago added five. Levar Price and William Fowler each scored four, and William Grayson added two.

ACIT 66, Bridgeton 56: Desi Stroud scored 18 to go with seven rebounds and three steals for the Rd Hawks (10-3). Jayden Lopez scored 13 to go with four rebounds and four assists. Nasir Tucker added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Zahir Davis added nine rebounds and scored seven. Yamdry Hernandez scored seven and had six rebounds. Jameil Quintana scored seven, and La'maj Owens added two. Wayne Miller and Abdul Hawkins each scored one.

Zikwon Anderson scored 16 for the Bulldogs (2-12). Jameel Purnell scored 12, and Xzayvion Sharpe added 10. Rodrigo Gonzalez (eight), Zamir Chance (six) and Azhone Burden (four) also scored.

No. 3 St. Augustine 62, Holy Spirit 37: Elijah Brown scored 22 for the Hermits (11-1). Matt Kouser scored 21, and Semaj Bethea added six. Ife Okebiorun (four), Ethan Fox (three) and Michael Muits, Gabe Gillespie and Olumide Okebiorun (two each) also scored.

Khajuan Rosebourough scored seven for the Spartans (5-8). Jayden Llanos and David Legette each scored six, and Jordan Coles and Rocco Arici each added five. Sean Burns scored four.