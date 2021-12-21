Seven local teams to play in 2022 Battle at the Beach

The schedule for the 2022 Battle at the Beach high school football showcase was released Tuesday.
The three-day event, which will start the regular season, will run from Aug. 26-Aug. 28, 2022, at Ocean City High School's Carey Stadium.
The Battle at the Beach started this year with some great games between locals schools and out-of-state-programs.
Egg Harbor Township will open next year's tournament against West Jersey Football League rival Mainland Regional at 10 a.m. Aug. 26.
Neshaminy (Pennsylvania) will play Ocean City at 7 p.m. later that day.
The Red Raiders put together an impressive season this fall, finishing 12-1 and advancing to the South Jersey Group IV finals.
Millville, who also went 12-1 and won the South Jersey Group IV and South/Central Group IV titles will play Roman Catholic (Pennsylvania) at 11 a.m. Aug. 28. Later that day, Holy Spirit plays Cherokee at 2 p.m. and Cedar Creek plays Edison at 5 p.m.
The Pirates (13-0) went undefeated this season and won the South Jersey Group III and South/Central Group III titles.
St. Augustine plays St. Peter's Prep at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27. The Hermits finished 9-2 this season and advanced to the state Non-Public A semifinals.
Here is the full list of games:
Aug. 26, 2022
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Mainland Reg.
1 p.m.
Cedar Grove vs. Salem
4 p.m.
Downingtown West (Pennsylvania) vs. Williamstown
7 p.m.
Neshaminy (Pennsylvania) vs. Ocean City
Aug. 27, 2022
10:30 a.m.
Wayne Valley vs. Delran
1:30 p.m.
Toms River North vs. Washington Twp.
4:30 p.m.
St. Peter's Prep vs. St. Augustine
7:30 p.m.
Archbishop Wood (Maryland) vs. Red Bank Catholic
Aug. 28, 2022
11 a.m.
Roman Catholic (Pennsylvania) vs. Millville
2 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Cherokee
5 p.m.
Edison vs. Cedar Creek
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.