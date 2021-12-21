 Skip to main content
Seven local teams to play in 2022 Battle at the Beach
Stjoefb
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The schedule for the 2022 Battle at the Beach high school football showcase was released Tuesday.

The three-day event, which will start the regular season, will run from Aug. 26-Aug. 28, 2022, at Ocean City High School's Carey Stadium.

The Battle at the Beach started this year with some great games between locals schools and out-of-state-programs.

Egg Harbor Township will open next year's tournament against West Jersey Football League rival Mainland Regional at 10 a.m. Aug. 26.

Neshaminy (Pennsylvania) will play Ocean City at 7 p.m. later that day.

The Red Raiders put together an impressive season this fall, finishing 12-1 and advancing to the South Jersey Group IV finals.

Millville, who also went 12-1 and won the South Jersey Group IV and South/Central Group IV titles will play Roman Catholic (Pennsylvania) at 11 a.m. Aug. 28. Later that day, Holy Spirit plays Cherokee at 2 p.m. and Cedar Creek plays Edison at 5 p.m.

The Pirates (13-0) went undefeated this season and won the South Jersey Group III and South/Central Group III titles.

St. Augustine plays St. Peter's Prep at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27. The Hermits finished 9-2 this season and advanced to the state Non-Public A semifinals.

Here is the full list of games:

Aug. 26, 2022

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Mainland Reg.

1 p.m.

Cedar Grove vs. Salem

4 p.m.

Downingtown West (Pennsylvania) vs. Williamstown

7 p.m.

Neshaminy (Pennsylvania) vs. Ocean City

Aug. 27, 2022

10:30 a.m.

Wayne Valley vs. Delran

1:30 p.m.

Toms River North vs. Washington Twp.

4:30 p.m.

St. Peter's Prep vs. St. Augustine

7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Wood (Maryland) vs. Red Bank Catholic

Aug. 28, 2022

11 a.m.

Roman Catholic (Pennsylvania) vs. Millville

2 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Cherokee

5 p.m.

Edison vs. Cedar Creek

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

