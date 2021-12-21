Seven local teams to play in 2022 Battle at the Beach

The schedule for the 2022 Battle at the Beach high school football showcase was released Tuesday.

The three-day event, which will start the regular season, will run from Aug. 26-Aug. 28, 2022, at Ocean City High School's Carey Stadium.

The Battle at the Beach started this year with some great games between locals schools and out-of-state-programs.

Egg Harbor Township will open next year's tournament against West Jersey Football League rival Mainland Regional at 10 a.m. Aug. 26.

Neshaminy (Pennsylvania) will play Ocean City at 7 p.m. later that day.

The Red Raiders put together an impressive season this fall, finishing 12-1 and advancing to the South Jersey Group IV finals.

Millville, who also went 12-1 and won the South Jersey Group IV and South/Central Group IV titles will play Roman Catholic (Pennsylvania) at 11 a.m. Aug. 28. Later that day, Holy Spirit plays Cherokee at 2 p.m. and Cedar Creek plays Edison at 5 p.m.

The Pirates (13-0) went undefeated this season and won the South Jersey Group III and South/Central Group III titles.