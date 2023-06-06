Seton Hall Prep pulled away to beat visiting St. Augustine Prep 18-4 on Tuesday in a state Non-Public A boys lacrosse semifinal game.
Seton Hall Prep led 1-0 after the first quarter and 4-2 with eight minutes left before halftime before scoring four straight goals to go up 8-2.
Christian Schweiger scored four goals and had four assists for the top-seeded Pirates (19-1), and Brad Schuster tallied four and added two assists. Matt Pepe scored three and contributed two assists.
Noah Plenn, Matt Buonocore, Billy Hughes and Sebastian Varallo scored for fifth-seeded St. Augustine (12-6).
Seton Hall Prep, of West Orange in Essex County, will host second-seeded Delbarton at 2 p.m. Saturday in the state Non-Public A championship game. Delbarton beat third-seeded Don Bosco Prep 12-1 in the other semifinal.
