Seton Hall Prep edges St. Augustine Prep in state swimming semifinal: Roundup

The St. Augustine Prep swimming team lost to Seton Hall Prep 86-84 on Monday in a state Non-Public A boys semifinal matchup of undefeated teams.

The meet at the Neptune Aquatic Center was tied at 78-78 going into the final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Seton Hall Prep (11-0), the No. 4 seed, won the race in 3 minutes, 14.71 seconds to gain the victory with eight points. Top-seeded St. Augustine (9-1) placed second in 3:16.93 and third for a total of six points.

St. Augustine's Trevor Nolan won the 50 freestyle in 21.70 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 47.94. He combined with Mason Medolla, Luke Volkmann and Dante Buonadonna to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:29.53. Buonadonna took the 200 individual medley in 1:56.53, and Cole Jennings was second in the race.

Also contributing second-place finishes for the Hermits were Hayden Clay, Jennings, Medolla and Volkmann in the 200 medley relay; Anthony Mortellite in the 200 and 500 freestyle events; Matt Stanker in the 100 butterfly; and Mortellite, Nolan, Jennings and Buonadonna in the 400 freestyle relay.

Seton Hall's Richard Poplawski won the 200 and 500 freestyle and had two relay wins.

Seton Hall Prep will swim for the state Non-Pubic A championship against Christian Brothers Academy at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township. CBA beat Bergen Catholic 108-62 Monday in the other state semifinal.

Girls basketball

Bridgeton 55, Oakcrest 48: Bridgeton's Nijah Tanksley led all scorers with 28 points and had 14 rebounds. Adelina Wilks added 18 points, three rebounds and six steals. Ry'Nayjah Sydnor contributed four points and seven rebounds, and Jamya Mosley had three points, three rebounds and four steals. The Bulldogs improved to 10-11.

For Oakcrest (3-12), Alexia Bey scored 19 points. Izabella Williamson added 11, and Jackie Cooper and Aminah Mullins each had nine.

Boys basketball

Winslow Township 66, Wildwood Catholic Academy 64: Winslow (4-20) outscored host Wildwood Catholic 36-29 in the second half. Quincey Manning scored 21 for Winslow. For the Crusaders (10-11), Ryan McGrath hit eight 3-pointers and had 28 points. Rashee Bell had 11 points, and Azmir Kates and Tayshaun Jackson each added eight. Landon Hart had seven.

