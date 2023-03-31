The Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team played an intrasquad scrimmage this week.

Cameron Flukey struck out Justin Sweeney.

Justin Sweeney struck out Cameron Flukey.

“Pitching had the upper hand,” Sweeney said.

That should be the dominant theme of the Eagles season. Flukey and Sweeney are two of the state’s best on the mound. Egg Harbor Township opens the season with a home-and-home series Monday and Tuesday against Ocean City.

“It’s a comforting feeling having the two of them,” EHT coach Bryan Carmchael said. “Both of them are hungry. They’re 17-years-old, but they’re still very mature, especially baseball-wise.”

Flukey, a 6-foot-6, 185-pound right hander has committed to Coastal Carolina University but is attracting plenty of attention from pro scouts. Flukey struck out 68 batters in 38 ⅓ innings last season. He relies on his fastball and slider and throws his splitter as a strikeout pitch.

“Ninety-three or 95 (mph fastball) coming out of Cam’s hands look very, very different than a normal high school fastball,” Carmichael said. “Cam has put on 20 or 25 pounds since last year. His ceiling is so high because he’s 6-6. He still has room to put weight on his frame. Cam has a lot of eyes on him right now.”

Pro scouts are sure to be behind the backstop with their radar guns each time Flukey takes the mound this season.

“It’s been a little stressful going into the season,” Flukey said of the scouts’ attention. “But now that the season is here, it’s cooled down (as far as) the scouts talking to me. I just have to forget about it and just pitch and play with my team. I just want to play my senior year.”

Sweeney, a 6-1, 200-pound right hander, has committed to Rutgers. He struck out 75 in 49 ⅔ innings and had a 2.40 ERA last season. Sweeny relies on his four-seam fastball and slurve. He’s added a cutter and changeup to his repertoire for this season.

“Sweeny just brings that mentality where he’s never really satisfied,” Carmichael said. “Justin is just very polished at this point. He throws three to four pitches for strikes.”

This season could be the culmination of Sweeney and Flukey’s baseball life together. The two have known each other and played on the same travel teams since they were 8-years-old. They love to talk baseball. The upcoming season was the main topic of conversation as they and several teammates enjoyed some $2 tacos at Mr Gordo's Taqueria in Ventnor on Tuesday.

“We’ve played side-by-side since we were 8-years-old,” Sweeney said. “This is the best way to go out. We have big things in mind. We’re on the same page to just attack the season with everything we have. I want to win everything this year. I don’t care if it means I have to throw 110 pitches in a game. I’ll go all seven (innings).”

Sweeney matured quicker than Flukey. Sweeney was touted as a college prospect as freshman in part because his older brother Jordan, a 2019 EHT graduate who excelled for the Eagles and now is a standout at Rutgers. Justin Sweeney made a name for himself statewide when he threw a no-hitter against traditional power St. Augustine Prep as a junior.

Flukey took a little longer to get noticed. He was 5-9 as a freshman. When he returned for his sophomore season, he was 6-4.

“Nobody even recognized me,” he said.

They do now. Flukey and Sweeney constantly talk. Not so much about specific pitches and hitters but rather about the mentality they take to the mound.

“It’s nice to have someone,” Flukey said, “who is going through the same situation as you.”

Sweeney said the two build off each other’s success, but they are at their most competitive when they play basketball on the mini-hoop in Sweeney’s house.

“We’re always just talking and having fun,” Sweeney said. “We learn a lot from each other. He’s good at things I’m not, and I’m good at things he’s not.”

Egg Harbor Township finished 21-7 and reached the quarterfinals of the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic and the South Jersey Group IV playoffs last season.

Sweeney said he and Flukey began to think about this season as soon as the final out was made in EHT’s season-ending, playoff loss to Central Regional last season.

“It’s our season to do something special,” Flukey said. “I can’t wait.”