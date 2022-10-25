Semifinals, final of CAL's inaugural field hockey tournament rescheduled

Press staff reports
The semifinals and final of the Cape-Atlantic League's inaugural field hockey tournament and have been postponed due to wet field conditions.
The CAL announced the semifinals, scheduled for Tuesday, will instead be played Wednesday. The championship game, scheduled for Thursday, will be played Friday.
Hammonton, seeded third in the six-team tournament, will play second-seeded Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Newfield, Gloucester County.
Hammonton beat Middle Township 6-2 in the quarterfinals Saturday. Hammonton (12-2-2) is ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. OLMA (12-0-1), ranked 11th, had a first-round bye.
In the other semifinal, second-seeded Ocean City will play at top-seeded St. Joseph Academy in Hammonton.
The Red Raiders defeated Cedar Creek 8-0 in a quarterfinal game Saturday. The Red Raiders (10-3-2) are ranked seventh. The Wildcats, who had a first-round bye, are 14-0-2 and ranked sixth.
GALLERY: Hammonton field hockey beats Middle Township in CAL Tournament
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022. HHS #11 Gracie Donio sends a shot towards goal.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Middle Township's Allie Brady, front, battles for the ball with Hammonton's Gracie Donio on Saturday.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Hammonton's Brianna Gazzara works her way through the Middle defense.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Hammonton's Gracie Donio sends a crossing pass toward the goal Saturday afternoon in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinal against Middle Township.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022. HHS #5 Maddie Gazzara with a scoring shot on goal.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022. HHS #10 Brianna Gazzara sends a shot towards goal.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022. HHS #10 Brianna Gazzara sends a shot towards goal.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022. HHS #5 Maddie Gazzara with a scoring shot on goal.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022. HHS #16 Maria Berenato catches a deflection with her stick sending the ball into the goal.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022. HHS #3 Chloe Comunale and MTHS #23 Alyssa Morrison watch the ball that Morrison just defensively cleared.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.