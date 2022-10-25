 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Semifinals, final of CAL's inaugural field hockey tournament rescheduled

  • 0
102322-pac-spt-hammonton

A scene from the Middle Township-Hammonton high school field hockey game in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals in Hammonton on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

The semifinals and final of the Cape-Atlantic League's inaugural field hockey tournament and have been postponed due to wet field conditions.

The CAL announced the semifinals, scheduled for Tuesday, will instead be played Wednesday. The championship game, scheduled for Thursday, will be played Friday.

Hammonton, seeded third in the six-team tournament, will play second-seeded Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Newfield, Gloucester County.

Hammonton beat Middle Township 6-2 in the quarterfinals Saturday. Hammonton (12-2-2) is ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11. OLMA (12-0-1), ranked 11th, had a first-round bye.

In the other semifinal, second-seeded Ocean City will play at top-seeded St. Joseph Academy in Hammonton.

The Red Raiders defeated Cedar Creek 8-0 in a quarterfinal game Saturday. The Red Raiders (10-3-2) are ranked seventh. The Wildcats, who had a first-round bye, are 14-0-2 and ranked sixth.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News