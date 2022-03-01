Seedings released for state wrestling tournament; 34 locals look to earn medals

Seedings were released Tuesday for the high school state individual wrestling championships.

Thirty-four local wrestlers will compete to place in the top eight of their weight class and finish their season with state medals. The tournament will run Thursday through Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Wrestlers earned a spot in the state tournament by placing in the top four of each of the 14 weight classes in the eight region tournaments held statewide this past weekend.

Holy Spirit freshman Carter Packer (106 pounds), St. Augustine Prep junior Jake Slotnick (150) and Lower Cape May Regional junior Brock Zurawski (165) captured Region 8 titles. Southern Regional's Conor Collins (120), Wyatt Stout (126), Matt Henrich (138) and Cole Velardi (150) and Lacey Township's Brady Carter (113) each won Region 7 titles.

Collins is the only local who will enter this week's tournament as a No. 1 seed. Last season, he was second at the state tournament, which was held at Phillipsburg High School in Warren County due to the pandemic.

Holy Spirit's KJ Sherman is the fourth seed at 144. Middle Township's David Giulian (190) and St. Augustine's Kaden Naame (113) and Richie Grungo (144) each earned No. 5 seeds, while Absegami's George Rhodes (175) and Southern's Henrich are No. 6 seeds. Giulian, Rhodes, Sherman and Naame each placed second at Region 8.

Zurawski earned the No. 7 seed.

