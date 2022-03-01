 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Seedings released for state wrestling tournament; 34 locals look to earn medals

Jake Slotnick

St. Augustine's Jake Slotnick, left, celebrates with coach Bill Ward after winning the 150-pound title at Region 8

Seedings were released Tuesday for the high school state individual wrestling championships.

Thirty-four local wrestlers will compete to place in the top eight of their weight class and finish their season with state medals. The tournament will run Thursday through Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Tickets are $40 each day

Wrestlers earned a spot in the state tournament by placing in the top four of each of the 14 weight classes in the eight region tournaments held statewide this past weekend.

Holy Spirit freshman Carter Packer (106 pounds), St. Augustine Prep junior Jake Slotnick (150) and Lower Cape May Regional junior Brock Zurawski (165) captured Region 8 titles. Southern Regional's Conor Collins (120), Wyatt Stout (126), Matt Henrich (138) and Cole Velardi (150) and Lacey Township's Brady Carter (113) each won Region 7 titles.

Collins is the only local who will enter this week's tournament as a No. 1 seed. Last season, he was second at the state tournament, which was held at Phillipsburg High School in Warren County due to the pandemic.

Holy Spirit's KJ Sherman is the fourth seed at 144. Middle Township's David Giulian (190) and St. Augustine's Kaden Naame (113) and Richie Grungo (144) each earned No. 5 seeds, while Absegami's George Rhodes (175) and Southern's Henrich are No. 6 seeds. Giulian, Rhodes, Sherman and Naame each placed second at Region 8. 

Zurawski earned the No. 7 seed. 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Local wrestlers' seedings

106 POUNDS

(16) Carter Pack, Holy Spirit

113 POUNDS

(5) Kaden Naame, St. Augustine Prep

(13) Max Elton, Holy Spirit

(11) Brady Carter, Lacey Twp.

120 POUNDS

(1) Conor Collins, Southern Reg.

(19) Sean Dever, EHT

(26) Bryce Manera, Holy Spirit

126 POUNDS

(8) Wyatt Stout, Southern Reg.

(26) Mason Livio, Pinelands Reg.

(15) D'Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine Prep

(16) Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest

132 POUNDS

(11) Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest

(23) Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern Reg.

138 POUNDS

(6) Matt Henrich, Southern Reg.

144 POUNDS

(5) Richie Grungo, St. Augustine Prep

(4) KJ Sherman, Holy Spirit

150 POUNDS

(16) Cole Velardi, Southern Reg.

(8) Jake Slotnick St. Augustine Prep

157 POUNDS

(12) Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City

(10) Sean Cowan, Absegami

165 POUNDS

(11) Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine Prep

(7) Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May Reg.

(18) James Circle, Lacey Twp.

175 POUNDS

(6) George Rhodes, Absegami

(16) Trey McLeer, St. Augustine Prep

(20) Braydon Castillo, Lower Cape May Reg.

190 POUNDS

(5) David Giulian, Middle Twp.

(6) Alex Marshall, St. Augustine Prep

(29) Sam Williams, Ocean City

(21) Matt Coon, Lacey Twp.

215 POUNDS

(15) Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May

(27) Riley O’Boyle, Southern

285 POUNDS

(24) Anthony Evangelista, Hammonton

(29) John Dodaro III, Lacey Twp.

