Seedings released for South Jersey Coaches Association tourney, O.C. girls aims to defend title

The Ocean City High School girls soccer team is set to defend its title.

Last season, the Red Raiders were the first Cape-Atlantic League girls team to reach the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament final and win the championship.

The SJSCA has released the seedings for its 2022 boys and girls tournaments. The Ocean City girls earned the sixth seed and will host 11th-seeded Washington Township on Friday. The unbeaten Red Raiders (8-0-1) are No. 3 in the Press Elite 11.

Ocean City is the only local girls team in the bracket.

For the boys, Middle Township, Hammonton, St. Augustine Prep and Egg Harbor Township made the bracket. The undefeated Panthers (12-0)will host 12th-seeded Cherry Hill west in the first round Friday. Middle is No. 5 in the Elite 11 and the fifth seed in the tournament.

All first-round games are scheduled for Friday or Saturday. The quarterfinals are set for Monday. Both rounds will be played at the higher seed. The semifinals will be played Oct. 19, the championship Oct. 22. The semifinals and finals will be held at the Decou Lacrosse and Soccer Field Complex in Cherry Hill.

The EHT boys got the No. 8 seed and will host ninth-seeded Washington Township on Friday. The 13th-seeded Blue Devils will play at fourth-seeded Shawnee. The 14th-seeded Hermits will play at third-seeded Cherokee.

The Hermits (8-4-1), the Eagles (11-3) and the Blue Devils (8-2-3) are ranked third, 10th and 11th in the Elite 11, respectively. Cherokee (ranked sixth) and Shawnee (seventh) are also in the Elite 11.

The South Jersey Coaches Cup boys tournament began in 1971. Shawnee has the most titles (12). The girls tournament started in 1984. Eastern has won four of the last six titles.

Other boys first-round matchups include: (16) Florence at (1) Rancocas Valley, (11) West Deptford at (6) Kingsway Regional, (10) Cherry Hill East at (7) Haddon Township, and (15) Gloucester Tech at (2) Cinnaminson.

Other girls first-round games include: (16) Kingsway at (1) Eastern Regional, (9) Delsea Regional at (8) Williamstown, (14) Haddonfield at (5) Sterling, (13) West Deptford at (4) Cherokee, (14) Seneca at (3) Shawnee, (10) Cherry Hill West at (7) Holy Cross Prep, and (15) Paul VI at (2) Rancocas Valley.