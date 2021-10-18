 Skip to main content
Seedings released for CAL girls volleyball tourney, set to start Tuesday
Seedings released for CAL girls volleyball tourney, set to start Tuesday

Cedar Creek girls volleyball

Cedar Creek girls volleyball team scrimmage against Shawnee at Cedar Creek High School Monday Aug 30, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Absegami and Mainland Regional high schools each earned a top seed for the upcoming Cape-Atlantic League Girls Volleyball Tournament.

There will be two four-team brackets. The championship match is set for next Monday. All matches will be on the court of the higher seed. If the same seeds reach the championship, the host will be determined on head-to head record.

In the first bracket, Absegami (13-5) will host fourth-seed Oakcrest (8-6). Cedar Creek (13-5), the second seed, will host third-seeded Hammonton (8-9). Both matches will be played no earlier than 4 p.m. Wednesday.

In the second bracket, Mainland (11-1) will host fourth-seeded ACIT (6-9) on Wednesday. Pleasantville (7-3), the second seed, will host Our Lady of Mercy (8-5) on Tuesday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

