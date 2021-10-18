Seedings released for CAL girls volleyball tourney, set to start Tuesday

Absegami and Mainland Regional high schools each earned a top seed for the upcoming Cape-Atlantic League Girls Volleyball Tournament.
There will be two four-team brackets. The championship match is set for next Monday. All matches will be on the court of the higher seed. If the same seeds reach the championship, the host will be determined on head-to head record.
In the first bracket, Absegami (13-5) will host fourth-seed Oakcrest (8-6). Cedar Creek (13-5), the second seed, will host third-seeded Hammonton (8-9). Both matches will be played no earlier than 4 p.m. Wednesday.
In the second bracket, Mainland (11-1) will host fourth-seeded ACIT (6-9) on Wednesday. Pleasantville (7-3), the second seed, will host Our Lady of Mercy (8-5) on Tuesday.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Tags
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.