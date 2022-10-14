Seedings, matchups set for Cape-Atlantic League boys, girls soccer tournaments

The Cape-Atlantic League on Friday announced the pairings for its high school boys and girls soccer tournaments.

The Egg Harbor Township boys and Ocean City girls are the top seeds in their respective six-team fields.

The tournaments will begin Tuesday with the four lower seeds competing in first-round action. Start times for the first-round games were not immediately announced by the selection committee.

Boys tournament

EHT and Middle Township are the top seeds in the boys tournament and earned byes into the semifinals, to be held Thursday.

The first-round pairings with seedings in parentheses:

(6) Oakcrest at (3) Hammonton

(5) St. Augsutine Prep at (4) Ocean City)

EHT will host the winner of Oakcrest/Hammonton, and Middle will host the winner of St. Augustine/O.C. The final is scheduled for Oct. 24.

Girls tournament

The Ocean City and Mainland Regional girls are the top seeds, and too, will get byes into the semifinals to be held Thursday.

The first-round pairings with seedings in parentheses:

(6) Our Lady of Mercy at (3) Middle Township

(5) Cedar Creek at (4) Holy Spirit

O.C. will host the winner of OLMA/Middle, and Mainland will host the winner of Cedar Creek/Holy Spirit. The final is scheduled for Oct. 24.