GIRLS WRESTLING

Seeding released for girls state tourney, Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner grabs No. 2 at 114

South Region girls wrestling Main photo for B1

Mainland Regional’s Jackie Oviedo Ramos pins Egg Harbor Township’s Kylie Wright in a 120-pound bout at the girls South Region wrestling tournament at Kingsway Regional on Saturday. This year’s tournament featured about 230 wrestlers, nearly triple the total from 2021.

 Erin Grugan PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS

The high school girls wrestling seedings were released Wednesday for the individual state tournament Sunday at Phillipsburg High School.

Six local wrestlers will compete in the event Sunday in Warren County.

The top six in each of the 12 weight classes earn medals.

Cedar Creek sophomore Riley Lerner earned the No. 2 seed at 114 pounds after a second-place finish in the South Region tournament. Lerner, who is 31-2 on the season, placed second at states last season. 

Southern Regional sophomore Ella Yanuzzelli is the No. 3 seed at 152. Mainland Regional junior Jackie Oviedo Ramos earned the No. 4 seed at 120. Yanuzzelli, who also qualified for states last season, and Oviedo Ramos each placed second at last week's regional tournament.

Holy Spirit sophomore Alex Graffius (120) and Southern senior Gracie Cordasco (114) grabbed fifth and sixth seeds, respectively. Graffius and Cordasco each placed third at the South Region tournament. 

Millville sophomore Rebecca Royer is the No. 8 seed at 120. She was fourth at the regional event. 

Riley Lerner headshot

Lerner

 Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

